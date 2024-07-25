Highlights Ja'Marr Chase is absent from Bengals practice again, suspected to be from a contract dispute, but coach Zac Taylor remains tight-lipped.

Chase is seeking a new contract, as the Bengals have already picked up his fifth-year option.

Chase's next contract will likely be in the range of Justin Jefferson's massive contract extension signed earlier this offseason.

For the second straight day, Ja'Marr Chase did not practice for the Cincinnati Bengals.

While it's being widely speculated that Chase has sat out practice due to his contract status (he's in the final year of his rookie deal), coach Zac Taylor would not state the reason why Chase didn't practice.

Per, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Taylor simply said "he and I are on the same page," regarding Chase's participation.

Conway also reported that when asked about why he hasn't been practicing, Chase simply replied: "No comment."

The Bengals Have Already Picked Up Chase's Fifth-Year Option

Chase is set to make just $1.055 million in base salary this season.

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taylor was asked specifically whether Chase's sitting out was contract related, to which he replied:

It’s a plan that Ja’Marr and I have.

Ultimately, the status of Chase's contract sits with Bengals owner and president Mike Brown, who told Ben Raby of ESPN just a few days ago that in-season negotiations were unlikely:

It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The offseason is a better time for that and we’re going to try to keep focused on the football part. I’m not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast.

Brown sure is getting a bargain for Chase's production, as the fourth-year receiver is set to make just $1.055 million in base salary this season. That number will jump to $21.816 million next season for his fifth-year team option.

Still, Chase is eying a long-term deal, and whenever he gets one, it will likely be close to Justin Jefferson's four-year deal worth $140 million ($110 million guaranteed) that the Vikings receiver signed earlier this offseason.

Chase has been a cornerstone of the Bengals' recent success since he was drafted fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As Joe Burow's former LSU teammate in college, the two had instant chemistry at the NFL level, and Chase has been a major reason why Cincinnati's offense has been among the NFL's best, when Burrow is on the field.

Ja'Marr Chase's NFL Stats Year Catches Receiving Yards Yards per Catch Touchdowns 2021 81 1,455 18.0 13 2022 87 1,046 12.0 9 2023 100 1,216 12.2 7

While Joe Burrow missed much of last season with a wrist injury, he's back and fully healthy heading into the 2024 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chase has 237 catches for 3,308 yards and has scored 28 touchdowns in 38 games with Joe Burrow under center.

Having Chase and Burrow back on the field together will help the Bengals tremendously in their quest to win their third second AFC North title in three seasons.

When will Chase be back at practice? His coach doesn't seem too concerned, as he called Chase, 'a freak of nature', indicating it won't affect his play whatsoever.

I don’t expect anything else other than the plan he and I have in place. He and I have talked every single day and we’re on the same page.

The Bengals' first preseason game is on Saturday, August 10th, when they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Source: Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise. All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.