Highlights Justin Jefferson recently signed a record-setting extension, and Ja'Marr Chase will likely top his $140 million number.

Jefferson's contract sets the stage for Chase's future payday.

The Bengals will give Chase a massive deal to secure the talented connection with QB Joe Burrow.

Terrace Marshall caught 13 touchdown passes for the 2020 National Champion LSU Tigers and was a second-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Somehow, he was the third-best wide receiver on that team, as the top two were Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Marshall has not made much of a mark in the league, but Chase and Jefferson have, unsurprisingly, become two of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Jefferson was drafted into the league in 2020, a season before Chase was eligible. As a result, the current Minnesota Vikings star has already inked his first extension, a deal that will pay him $140 million over four seasons.

Chase surely wants a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals but will likely have to wait until next season to get his big payday. When it does happen, though, Chase's deal will surpass Jefferson's, whether it comes from the Bengals or someone else.

Which Player Has Been Better in the NFL?

Jefferson's numbers are better, but Chase has won a lot more

Jefferson lasted until the 22nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft but proved he not only belonged right away but was going to be a star. He caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards, breaking the rookie record for receiving yards at the time. Jefferson has Pro Bowls to his name and was also a second-year All-Pro.

Chase entered the NFL as a higher-rated prospect than Jefferson and was the fifth-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He broke Jefferson's record by compiling 1,455 yards on 82 receptions and scoring 13 touchdowns. Not only was he named the Rookie of the Year, but he also appeared in the Super Bowl with the Bengals.

Career Per Game Averages Category Ja'Marr Chase Justin Jefferson Receptions 5.95 6.50 Receiving Yards 82.6 98.3 Receiving Touchdowns .64 .50

So far in their careers, Jefferson has slightly better per-game numbers than Chase has, catching an extra half a ball and averaging about 15 more yards per game. Chase has been slightly better than his former teammate at getting into the end zone, though, scoring .64 touchdowns per game to Jefferson's .50.

Both players have been pretty healthy to this point in their careers, which can be an important consideration when signing contracts. Chase missed five games in his second year, though he was able to return for the playoffs and still made the Pro Bowl. Jefferson missed seven games during the 2023 season, but the Minnesota star still topped 1,000 yards receiving in the limited time.

Cincinnati Will Eventually Give Chase a Huge Deal

The Bengals can't risk losing their star wideout

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after the news of Jefferson's deal came down, his former LSU teammate took to social media, writing, "Break Da Bank, congrats Dawgy." While Chase was certainly happy for his friend, he also knows that every wide receiver mega-deal helps his chances of getting one in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 38 games he's played with Ja'Marr Chase in the NFL, Joe Burrow has a passer rating of 101.1 and has thrown 76 touchdown passes against 29 interceptions.

The Bengals have an interesting situation because Chase is not only a star but also has an incredible connection with quarterback Joe Burrow going back to their college days. When you have a franchise quarterback like Burrow, keeping him happy is essential.

The quarterback would likely be unhappy if the team didn't do everything they could to sign Chase, which gives the wide receiver leverage.

The Bengals have already signed Burrow to a major extension but seem to be keeping the powder dry for a big deal with Chase. They have resisted signing Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson to contract extensions. The team will be financially positioned to sign Chase to a big extension in 2025.

Chase is set to benefit from having good timing. Oftentimes, in the NFL, it is good news to be the next guy in line after a record-setting contract is signed. Even if the Bengals were to consider trading Chase, it would be nearly impossible to replace him. With Cincinnati still in their title contention window, Chase has the leverage to land a bigger contract than Jefferson's.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.