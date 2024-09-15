Key Takeaways Ja'Marr Chase has taken out a $50M insurance policy for the season due to no contract extension with the Bengals.

The Bengals have a history of no in-season deals, and Chase is unlikely to negotiate further until next offseason.

The Bengals have to make decisions on new long-term deals for both Chase and star running mate Tee Higgins.

Ja'Marr Chase has been through a long offseason saga with the Cincinnati Bengals , which included holding out and then holding in, false promises of returning to practice, and expectations of an extension that never materialized.

Now, Chase is fully turning his attention to the 2024 season, but it's without a new deal in hand. As a means of protection against himself and any injuries he might sustain (as well as the Bengals' frugality), the star wideout is taking out a rather large insurance policy.

Week 1 served as a soft deadline for a deal to get done this year, as the Bengals have a long history of not negotiating deals during the season. Chase is not expected to be willing to negotiate with the team after they refused to capitulate to his demands, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time the Bengals extended a player during the regular season was in 2015 (left tackle Andrew Whitworth signed a one-year extension). It was the only in-season contract extension the Bengals have completed in the past 20 years, according to ESPN Research.

The wide receiver market was as lucrative as any position market in NFL history this offseason. Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension to set a new standard at the position, and CeeDee Lamb 's subsequent four-year, $136 million extension reinforced the going rate for the league's best receivers. Chase is no doubt looking for a similar figure on his next contract.

Chase Expected To Play in Week 2

Tee Higgins expected to miss game versus Chiefs due to hamstring injury

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bengals were negotiating with both of their star receivers this offseason - Chase and Tee Higgins - though with nothing concrete to show for their efforts (or, perhaps, lack thereof).

Higgins reported to the team during the preseason, though he missed last week's game due to a hamstring injury and will almost certainly miss this week's affair against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs due to the same ailment.

Chase needs to step up his efforts after a lackluster Week 1, as the Bengals' offense struggled dearly last week. They put up just ten points in a soul-crushing loss to the New New England Patriots , as quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the worst games of his NFL career (164 yards, zero touchdowns, 5.7 yards per pass attempt).

He should be good to go for the rest of the season, though don't be surprised if he plays things a little more coy if he sustains a few bumps and bruises along the way.

While things appear to be squared away for now, the Bengals will have to choose which wide receiver they want to extend within the next year or two. Chase comes with more pedigree as a high first-round pick, though Higgins has produced some enviable stats of his own, especially when Chase has had to miss time due to injury.

Chase & Higgins Career Stats Stat Chase Higgins Age 24 25 Games Played 46 58 Receptions 274 257 Scrimmage Yards 3779 3712 Total TDs 29 24

Chase's insurance policy should give him some peace of mind as he plays through the rest of this season, though it certainly doesn't help the Bengals' quest to lock in their Super Bowl core from a few years ago. If Chase produces a career season with a chip on his shoulder, the Bengals will regret not opening their checkbook to him this summer.

Source: Adam Schefter | ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.