The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple star receivers on their roster, though it's likely that's about to change soon.

Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season, and he's due for a market-setting extension in the coming months (though the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, which could delay those negotiations). Tee Higgins, meanwhile, was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, and negotiations on a long-term extension quickly broke down.

Though he suffered through an injury-marred season in 2023, one where both he and quarterback Joe Burrow were in and out of the lineup, Higgins' talent and past production can't be denied. Team executive Duke Tobin told reporters at the Bengals' end-of-year press conference that the team wanted Higgins back, but the salary cap presented a serious challenge.

Everyone on our team would like Tee Higgins back. There’s a pie, and there are things we can do and can’t do because of it. We’ll see.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that both star receivers are not present at the Bengals' Organized Team Activities, as they await lucrative contract extensions.

Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract is already bogging down the cap sheet, and Chase's expected extension will almost certainly preclude Higgins from getting a contract commensurate with his talent. As such, the expectation has been that the Bengals would trade the wide receiver at some point this offseason, especially after he demanded a trade out of Cincinnati.

Bengals May Have To Pick Between Chase and Higgins

Burrow and Chase played together at LSU

Higgins has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, and he's never posted a target rating below the triple digits. He's a quarterback's best friend, and after years of playing second fiddle to A.J. Green and Ja'Marr Chase, he deserves a chance to be a team's unquestioned lead receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tee Higgins' 3,684 career receiving yards ranks 20th since he entered the NFL in 2020, and his five 100+ receiving yard games in December rank 14th over the same time frame.

Chase, on the other hand, has been WR1 since going fifth overall to the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. He notably had an electrifying first season in which he caught 81 passes for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, Chase hasn't been as dominant since his rookie campaign. He caught 100 passes for the first time last year, but he also posted the lowest touchdown total (7) of his career. After averaging a comical 18.0 yards per reception during his rookie season, he's averaging 12.1 over the last two campaigns. For every statistical anomaly Chase provides, there's also a caveat lurking somewhere in the background.

Chase & Higgins Career Stats Stat Chase Higgins Age 24 25 Games Played 45 58 Receptions 268 257 Scrimmage Yards 3740 3712 Total TDs 29 24

The receiver market has exploded in recent years, and with all of CeeDee Lamb, Chase, and Justin Jefferson also extension-eligible this offseason, the position will continue to set new contract benchmarks for future receivers to hit.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal, and by average annual value and total guarantee, it's A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million contract ($84 million guaranteed).

With just $23 million in cap space before accounting for their rookie class, the Bengals won't have the money to sign both receivers to long-term deals. As such, this could be the final season in which all of Burrow, Higgins, and Chase are patrolling the home sideline of Paycor Stadium.

Whatever the Bengals decide to do with their offensive core down the line, 2024 will prove to be a pivotal year for a team still looking for its first Lombardi trophy.

