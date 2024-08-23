Key Takeaways Tee Higgins has a chance to shine with Ja'Marr Chase holding in, with the potential to become a top FA receiver in 2025.

The Bengals may struggle to retain both Chase and Higgins due to cap constraints, especially with Joe Burrow's contract on the books.

Higgins has showcased WR1 capabilities in the past, and could attract lucrative contract offers if allowed to test free agency.

The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple star receivers on their roster, though given the way the offseason has gone, that may not be true for much longer.

Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season, and he's due for a market-setting extension in the coming months (though the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, which could delay those negotiations). Tee Higgins , meanwhile, was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, and negotiations on a long-term extension quickly broke down.

Though he suffered through an injury-marred season in 2023, one where both he and quarterback Joe Burrow were in and out of the lineup, Higgins' talent and past production can't be denied.

With Chase currently "holding in" - i.e., participating in some practices but not in scrimmages or games - Higgins is set to get his chance to prove his WR1 bona fides this season, especially if Chase holds out for longer than expected.

With a third 1,000 yard season under his belt, Higgins would become the most attractive wide receiver option in the 2025 free agent class, a list that also includes Amari Cooper , Stefon Diggs , Keenan Allen , and others. While Chase's absence would hurt Cincinnati's playoff hopes, it would only help improve Higgins' résumé.

Can the Bengals Actually Retain Both Chase & Higgins?

Joe Burrow's record contract further complicates the team's finances

Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract is already bogging down the cap sheet, and Chase's expected extension will almost certainly preclude Higgins from getting a contract commensurate with his talent, assuming both receivers want to remain in the Queen City.

For comparison, Higgins has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, and he's never posted a target rating below the triple digits. Since he entered the NFL in 2020, his 3,684 receiving yards rank 20th among all receivers.

Chase, on the other hand, has been WR1 since going fifth overall to the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft . He notably had an electrifying first season in which he caught 81 passes for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, Chase hasn't been as dominant since his rookie campaign. He caught 100 passes for the first time last year, but he also posted the lowest touchdown total (7) of his career. After averaging a comical 18.0 yards per reception during his rookie season, he's averaging 12.1 over the last two campaigns. For every statistical anomaly Chase provides, there's also a caveat lurking somewhere in the background.

Chase & Higgins Career Stats Stat Chase Higgins Age 24 25 Games Played 45 58 Receptions 268 257 Scrimmage Yards 3740 3712 Total TDs 29 24

Higgins has been absent for the Bengals' OTAs and minicamp, as he seeks a long-term contract. His franchise tag will pay him $21.8 million for the 2024 season. Paying him, their nominal WR2, the going rate for a top receiver might be beyond the team's financial means, especially since Chase will challenge for a record contract at receiver.

Highest Paid NFL Wide Receivers Player AAV Justin Jefferson $35 million A.J. Brown $32 million Amon-Ra St. Brown $30 million Tyreek Hill $30 million Jaylen Waddle $28.25 million Davante Adams $28 million D.J. Moore $27.5 million

Higgins isn't going to sniff Justin Jefferson 's deal, but something like the four-year, $120 million deal that Amon-Ra St. Brown signed could be within reach, even if Higgins ultimately ends up falling short of the $30 million AAV threshold that has been crossed three times this offseason by other receivers.

And that's where Chase's absence thus far in the preseason - and a potential absence in the regular season - could make all the difference for Higgins. Since 2021, he is one of 15 players to have 10 or more 100-yard games, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Three of those games occurred when Chase was out with an injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In five career games with Ja'Marr Chase sidelined since Chase was drafted in 2021, Higgins has put up per-game averages of 6.2 receptions, 102.2 receiving yards, and 0.6 touchdowns. Extrapolated out to a full 17-game season, Higgins would have a stat line of: 105.4 receptions, 1734.4 receiving yards, and 10.2 touchdowns.

Only the Bengals truly know how valuable Higgins is, though that won't stop other NFL teams from going gangbusters with contract offers in a year's time if the wideout is allowed to test free agency. He's already proven adept at handling WR1 duties when pressed into action, and a larger spotlight in 2024 may only improve the perception of Higgins around the league.

Cincinatti has remained patient when negotiating extensions with their stars, but sooner or later the bill will come due. If the team hopes to keep Chase and Higgins in place, they'd better attempt to do so before the latter has a career year in 2024.

