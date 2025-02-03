Pundit Jame Carragher has praised Declan Rice for showing 'real leadership' for what he did right after Arsenal scored vs Manchester City. Teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly bagged the Gunners' third goal and celebrated in eye-catching fashion as he mocked Erling Haaland.

This was, of course, in response to the Norwegian's comments aimed at the youngster when the two teams met earlier on in the season, and it has caused a real stir. Even Aflie Halaand got involved, taking to social media to aim a dig back at the north London club.

Talking about the goal and the incident on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Lewis-Skelly for his performance but did state that he wasn't a fan of the behaviour. With that in mind, he was impressed by Rice's reaction in the heat of the moment.

The England midfielder was quick to drag the teenager back up to his feet and then when the celebrations were over and the Arsenal players were jogging back into their position, Rice was demanding that his teammates 'don't get carried away'.

In full, he said:

"But I just think what Declan Rice did there, he pulled him [Lewis-Skelly] up. Listen, it's a huge moment for him. Declan Rice is telling him to get back into position. "Look at Declan Rice telling them, 'Get back in position'. Here is here [saying]: 'Let's not get carried away.' "This is what senior pros should be doing to young players in the dressing room, [tell them]: 'Switch on, don't be getting carried away with the celebration, or with the crowd.' "And for me, yes he [Lewis-Skelly] got a little bit carried away, we've all done it as young players, but senior players in the dressing room just say 'You're doing fantastic but calm down a little bit' – and he definitely got that [advice] there from Declan Rice."

Lewis-Skelly was the star of the show with a Man of the Match display, but he won't want to let that go to his head. Rice's words obviously helped his teammates retain focus as they went on to score two more times, thumping Man City 5-1 in the end

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola seemed to be irked by the celebration, defeatedly saying 'that's good' when he was told by journalists that the teenager had been mocking Haaland.