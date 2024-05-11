Highlights James Anderson has announced that he'll be retiring from Test cricket this summer.

James Anderson has announced he'll retire from Test cricket this summer. England's leading wicket-taker, and arguably one of the greatest bowlers of all time, has revealed that the opening Test against West Indies at Lord's on the 10th of July will be his last.

The 41-year-old became the first seamer, and third bowler ever, to reach 700 Test wickets, after Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan in his most recent appearance against India back in March.

Anderson - who signed a one-year central contract last year - recently held talks with head coach Brendon McCullum over his future. The latter is looking to build a new bowling attack, with Jimmy now deciding that it's the perfect time to call it quits.

As of right now, it remains unclear as to whether or not Anderson - who made his England debut in 2002 - will continue to play for his county, Lancashire.

James Anderson Confirms His Retirement from Test Cricket

He's represented his country for two decades

In a statement posted on Instagram, Anderson said: "Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it. See you at the Test."

Anderson To Get Send-off Like No Other

He's arguably one of the best bowlers of all time

Anderson played in 194 ODIs and 19 T20s before his England white-ball career ended back in 2015. Three years later, he overtook Glenn McGrath's total of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific fast bowler ever.

Richard Thompson, the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has revealed that English cricket owes him a "send-off like no other".

"I don't think we'll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball,'' he said.

"To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike.

"His final Test promises to be an emotional one and, having been there for his first Test in 2003, it will be an honour to watch his final one at Lord's in July."