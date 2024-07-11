Highlights James Conner aims for higher rushing yards than last season's 1,040.

The Cardinals will rely on Conner's consistency to keep their offense on the field.

Maintaining Conner's health is crucial for his performance and the team's success.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner rushed for 1,040 yards despite missing four games last season.

The seventh-year running back is unsatisfied with those numbers and told ESPN writer Josh Weinfuss that they won't be the standard in the future.

"That's the floor. I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that's the floor, not the ceiling."

Of the 12 NFL players who cracked 1,000 yards rushing in 2023, Conner had the fewest rush attempts. So, when he talks about that being the floor, he is not wrong at all.

This season will be a huge test for the Cardinals. With quarterback Kyler Murray having his first full offseason since 2022, the team will need a great start from Week 1. Conner could be the key to that success.

Related Eagles' Lane Johnson Gushes About Having ‘Generational Talent’ Saquon Barkley It's not often you get a rival's star player, but the Eagles are more than happy to have Saquon Barkley joining their roster in 2024.

James Conner Could Be The X-Factor For The Arizona Cardinals

With a loaded young offense at the skill positions, Conner brings consistency.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If the Cardinals don't want the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft again, they must find ways to move the ball downfield and score. Working the offense through Conner should open up the passing game for Murray.

A good bill of health is key for Conner in 2024, and he expressed his "hunger" to stay on the field.

"You see what it could be because I know what I'm capable of. I know my potential. So, yeah, I'm definitely eager to get back at it and see what it looks like and put it all together."

Spreading the ball around will help ease the load off of Conner. With Murray back, he should comfortably be able to deliver the ball to players like rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride.

Relief will come on the ground, too, since the team drafted former FSU running back Trey Benson, so expect the rookie to earn some touches.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: James Conner has not played a full NFL football season. 15 games in 2021 are the most he has played in a regular season.

Keeping Conner healthy will be huge. He is coming off his best season and is a hard runner who can move the chains and take care of the football.

James Conner 2023 Stats Category Stat Rushing Attempts 208 Rushing Yards 1,040 Rushing Touchdowns 7 Rushing Yards/Attempt 5 Fumbles 0

Conner and the Cardinals will face the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 1. The Bills were the sixth-best defense vs. rushing touchdowns.

Safe to say, the Cardinals will have their hands full right out of the gate, but they should trust the hands of Conner.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.