The Arizona Cardinals had a rough 2023 season, but there is hope that they can improve in 2024. Quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy and ready to go after playing just eight games last year, and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to immediately make an impact. However, there is one other offensive player the team hopes to rely on.

Running back James Conner was a major bright spot for the Cardinals a year ago. In fact, the 2017 third-round pick recorded his first-ever 1000-yard season in 2023. This offseason, though, he is becoming a leader in the locker room. Teammate Dennis Gardeck attested to this recently when speaking with the official Cardinals website.

When he speaks it's heard. Every word is meaningful, and you know if there is something that needs to be corrected and he's correcting it, it's something that needs to be fixed now.

The RB Has Great Responsibility in 2024

Conner talks about his leadership role with Cardinals

Conner is entering his eighth season in the NFL, and his fourth in Arizona. The Cardinals' ball carrier spent his early years in the league learning from the likes of Maurkice Pouncey and James Harrison with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he's putting those lessons into practice with Arizona.

It's just who I am. I want to turn things around out here. We have a great football team, we're coached really well, so we want that to reflect on our record and our play. I want to speak up.

Conner's leadership has been a big benefit to head coach Jonathan Gannon. The veteran running back joined the Cardinals before Gannon's arrival. But the 2017 third-round pick has been a steady presence that the second-year head coach can trust.

"(Conner) truly cares about the team," the Cardinals head coach said. "He puts himself behind the team. I would go to his actions on a daily basis -- he does everything you want him to do the right way. If I was telling my 8-year-old, 'Hey you come to practice' and you say, 'You look out there and you follow one guy,' he would be in that conversation."

James Conner 2023 Stats Stat Conner Games Played 13 Rushing Attempts 208 Rushing Yards 1,040 Rushing TDs 7 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 165 Receiving TDs 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, James Conner became the first Cardinals running back since David Johnson in 2016 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Conner is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed before the 2022 season. It's a contract that has aged incredibly well for the Cardinals both on and off the field. No one knows what the future holds, but they'll cross that bridge when they get there. For now, Conner simply wants to help the Cardinals win any way he can.

It would be awesome to finish my career here, but nothing changes. If anything, it's time to turn it up even more going into the last year of my deal. I'm thankful I got to see the last year of it, so I'll go into it with everything I got. We'll see what happens next year, hopefully stay, but I understand it's a business.

Source: Arizona Cardinals

All statistical data is sourced from ESPN and The Football Database unless otherwise stated.