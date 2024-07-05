Highlights James Conner is expected to be the workhorse RB for the Cardinals in 2024.

Conner had his most efficient season in 2023, with career-highs rushing yards and YPC.

Improved Cardinals' offense in 2024 with new weapons and a healthy Kyler Murray.

Despite the Arizona Cardinals drafting Trey Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, James Conner is still expected to be the bell cow running back in the desert next season.

Johnny Venerable from the PHNX Cardinals Podcast recently reported that Arizona love Conner's physical running style and leadership and that he will see the "bulk share" of the backfield looks (via NFL on NBC):

The best version of this offense last year ran through [Conner]. James Conner is one of their best players.

An interesting point that Venerable also brought up was that the Cardinals RB2 could be Michael Carter, not the rookie Benson. This further implies that Conner will be the workhorse running back in 2024, with Benson likely to have a redshirt rookie season.

Conner As 2023 Focal Point In Offense

Conner was a highlight from last season's dreadful offense

Looking back at 2023, Conner had the most efficient season of his career. He finished with a career-high in rushing yards (1,040) and yards per carry (5.0).

Conner just turned 29-years old, coming off of his best career season on the 24th-ranked Cardinals offense. It's rare for a running back to have a career year heading into his twilight years, especially on a team with as toothless a passing attack as Arizona did pre-Kyler Murray's return in 2023, but Conner was an exception.

Of the 13 games that Conner played, he averaged at least 4 YPC in 12, and in nine of those he averaged at least 4.5 YPC. Conner ended up being one of the few highlights from the Cardinals' offense last year, and appears ready to be the team's bell cow running back heading into 2024, when the rest of the offense should catch up to the veteran back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Cardinals in 2021, James Conner has racked up the 10th-most rush yards per game (62.7), the 3rd-most rushing TDs (29), and the 6th-most first downs (158).

If Conner was efficient in a bad Cardinals offense last season, imagine what he can do with an improved offense with a fully healthy Murray and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

Murray is extremely excited about what the offense will look like with the new additions. Look out for the Cardinals' offense in 2024, as they should be one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL.

