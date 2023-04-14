Everton midfielder James Garner could make his first start for the club soon, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old hasn't featured too much since making the move to Goodison Park.

Everton news - James Garner

Garner signed for Everton for a fee of £15m last summer, joining the club from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Liverpool-born midfielder spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping the Midlands club gain promotion back to the Premier League.

However, since his move to the Toffees, he's struggled to cement a regular place in the team and is yet to make a Premier League start for his new club.

The 22-year-old has featured in eight league games so far, playing just 180 minutes, according to FBref.

An injury to his back hasn't helped Garner's cause, with Everton ruling him out for two months back in November.

However, it ended up being around three months before he made a return to the U21s, and almost five months before he played for the first-team, as per Sofascore.

What has Brown said about Garner?

Brown has suggested that it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sean Dyche look to use Garner from the start in the near future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Dyche has used Garner quite a lot really. It's mainly been him and Davies coming off the bench in recent games, giving them a bit of fresh legs - a slightly better passing option, perhaps.

"I think it's quite likely that he ends up starting a game or a few games before the end of the season. Simply because the three that have been in there most of the campaign have played a lot of minutes, and you'd expect them to wear down slightly before the end of the season.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all to see Garner starting soon."

Should Dyche be looking to start Garner?

Yes. With Abdoulaye Doucoure suspended, the Toffees lacked an extra man in midfield in their latest game against Manchester United, with Dyche opting for a front two of Demarai Gray and Ellis Simms.

Garner is capable of playing in a similar role to Doucoure, pressing high up the pitch and winning the ball back.

No player in the Forest squad made more tackles in the final third than Garner last season, whilst he also managed 132 tackles and interceptions, as per FBref.