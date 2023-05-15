James Harden should be moved on by the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after his performance agains the Boston Celtics in Game 7, Colin Cowherd claims.

There are a lot of great players in the history of the NBA who have never won a championship, and whilst it’s hard to narrow down exactly who the best is of that lot, one thing is for sure, you have to at least include James Harden in that conversation.

With 10 NBA All-Star appearances, 6 All-NBA First Team honours, 3 NBA scoring titles, 2 assist titles and MVP back in 2018 and a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary team, you can put his C.V up against pretty much anyone on the list of ringless players and you’d have a very compelling argument.

Of course he’d rather be considered among the best conversation of those with rings, but after last night’s 112-88 loss by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Boston Celtics, he’s going to remain ringless for another year, and in the eyes of Colin Cowherd, should be teamless heading into the offseason as well.

Hard for the Philadelphia 76ers to keep James Harden around?

Taking to social media following the 76ers’ loss to the Celtics, a game in which Harden scored a series low 9 points off of a 3-11 night on field goals and committed 5 turnovers, Cowherd claimed that Harden just isn’t that good in the playoffs and the 76ers should be looking to move him on.

Video: Colin Cowherd discusses James Harden’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers:

It should be noted that Harden is currently scheduled to be a free agent (at least in terms of the team), as the only thing holding him in Philadelphia is a player option on the two-year contract that he signed last July.

Facts don’t lie on James Harden’s playoff struggles

If you look at Harden’s numbers (as per Basketball Reference) you can see the struggles are real, as he sees a decrease of his averages in points per game, total rebounds and field goal percentage whilst seeing an increase in things like personal fouls.

And whilst there’s no doubting Harden’s talents when it comes to the regular season, if you’re a team like the 76ers that has promised a championship for years after that whole ‘The Process’ schtick, you need to be serious about the moves you make when it comes to winning the title, and it might be worth looking for options other than Harden to make it happen.