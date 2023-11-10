Highlights Despite trading away James Harden, the 76ers have found a new lease of life and are playing at a higher level than expected, making them serious title contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have stepped up in Harden's absence, with Embiid's dominant play and Maxey's breakout performance as the starting point guard.

The 76ers' roster continuity and cohesive play, under new head coach Nick Nurse, have contributed to their success, as they currently rank third in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating in the league.

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded away James Harden, they were perhaps not expected to remain in championship contention, but his departure seems to have brought the group a new lease of life, and so far they are playing to an even greater level than anyone could have predicted. As such, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that they are emerging themselves to be a serious title contender who can challenge the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Moving on from Harden

Nobody predicted the 76ers to be on this early season surge, especially not after trading away one of their most individually-decorated stars in James Harden after he forced his way to the L.A. Clippers via a blockbuster trade. In return, the Sixers received a wealth of expiring contracts in the form of Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin, as well as a plethora of future draft picks and a pick swap.

Since the start of the season, though, the Sixers don’t appear to be missing the 33-year-old all too much, and have gone on an incredible six-game win streak, largely thanks to the play of the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, as well as the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, who has taken yet another step up in his development having assumed the point-guard position that was vacated by Harden. As a result, they currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings after seven games.

After beating the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, in his media interview, Embiid spoke candidly about how their win was attributed to the winning ‘culture’ that they have, while also mentioning that “no one has an ego on this team”. Whether this is a little dig toward his former teammate, or not, is down to interpretation, but he also went on to mention how the Sixers are just playing freely, the opposite to how Harden felt when he publicly stated he felt he was on a ‘leash’ when he was with the team. Meanwhile, Harden has yet to win in a Clippers uniform, with the team having gone 0-2 when he has seen time on the court. Perhaps it is always sunny in Philadelphia after all.

Medina – Sixers have a ‘pathway’ to ‘supplant’ Bucks and Celtics

Medina believes that even though they have lost the 10-time All-Star James Harden, they have looked great, and believes that they are now ‘serious contenders’ to come out of the Eastern Conference. While he still gives the edge to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, what the 76ers have which neither of those teams do, is roster continuity, after they each made big trades to bolster their rosters, essentially the opposite to what Philadelphia did.

“Well, I would still put the Boston Celtics as the predominant favorite, even though the Milwaukee Bucks have shown ups and downs, they just have so much talent there with that Damien Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing. But the Sixers are very serious contenders and I would put them third in the East right now and there is a pathway for them to supplant both teams, not just because of injuries, but chemistry with both teams, which is ironing out roles. And I think in the short term, the Sixers have leaned on a few things. One, even though to a man, they didn't hold things against James Harden because everything was about his issues with the front office and Daryl Morey specifically about his contract, I think that there is kind of a ‘rallying the troops’ mentality that, all hands on deck, let's do what we can. But I think the bigger thing is, they have continuity. They have Joel Embiid, who is still an MVP-caliber player, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre are all serviceable, complimentary players. But that's not to say this roster is going to stay on path.”

More fluid play

The departure of James Harden has seen the team build cohesion as they adjust to life without him and an argument could be made that they, in fact, look much better on the court.

NBA statistics – Philadelphia 76ers record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .659 117.7 113.3 4.4 League Ranking 3 4 8 3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far this season, although still very early on, the Sixers rank third overall in the NBA with a 118.7 offensive rating, while also ranking fifth overall for their defensive rating 107.1. As a result, they sit second overall in the league with a net rating of +11.7, behind only their Eastern rivals, the Celtics. Embiid has entered this season looking much the same as last year, but perhaps even more dominant this time around. Through the first seven games, he is averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks, shooting 53.0 percent from the field, and 40.0 percent from three, which is a career-high.

Furthermore, Tyrese Maxey is the player who appears to be benefitting the most from Harden’s exit, where he has assumed the starting point-guard role and is taking full advantage of it. So far, he is posting averages of 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and connecting on 40.7 of his shots from deep. Should he continue on this upward trend, then a first-time All-Star selection is not entirely farfetched, nor out of reach.

As a team, their on-court play under new head coach Nick Nurse looks to be much more fluid and seamless, while it is very clear that every single member of the roster understands what their role is, which they are currently executing to perfection. Whether the Sixers can maintain this level of play and consistency remains to be seen, though, but one thing is clear, they are definitely playing like a team that has no ego, and that is just the way it should be.