Although the Los Angeles Clippers avoided what would've been their third straight loss with a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the talk surrounding the game carried off the court. Clippers guard, James Harden, played his first game in Philadelphia since requesting a trade in the summer amid conflicts regarding contract negotiations. Harden willingly answered the media's questions but showed little interest in discussing the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, and reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.

Following his double-double performance consisting of 16 points and 14 assists, Harden was asked whether he would be open to mending the relationship between him and Morey, in which he was very candid.

Harden seemed disinterested in the thought of potentially fixing the relationship between him and Morey, establishing that the damage was beyond repair. He remained vulnerable to the situation and reiterated that he took a major financial pay cut to allow the Sixers to have more financial flexibility in the summer. Morey promised that he would receive a max contract the following season, but according to Harden, he went back on his word.

Harden was also asked about former teammate Joel Embiid and the relationship he has with him, in which he was surprisingly blunt with his response.

During Harden's introductory press conference with the Sixers, he was vocal about how excited he was to work with Embiid. He was a big reason Embiid was able to win the MVP award due to his ability to mesh seamlessly alongside him. Harden didn't engage in any other questions involving Embiid, displaying where the two former teammates stand.

Both Parties Are Onto Better Things

The best outcome happened for those involved

It was a messy breakup for the Sixers and Harden, but it was an outcome that needed to happen. The departure of Harden created an opening for Tyrese Maxey to become the All-Star guard that he is today and a leading candidate for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. If the Sixers kept the former MVP guard, the opportunity for Maxey to step into being the lead guard for the team wouldn't have been available. Maxey's style of play complements Embiid amazingly, and before the MVP went down with an injury, the Sixers were 26-8 and competing for a top-three seed in the conference. Harden gave high praise for Maxey's emergence this season.

Harden has thrived with the Clippers in a role that is better suited to the player that he has developed into. Past injuries have affected his athleticism, preventing him from being the same explosive player he was during his days with the Houston Rockets, but being teammates with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard relieves him of the offensive burden he once had.

The last four years haven't been the most pleasant for Harden, as drama has followed him closely. However, after his return to Philadelphia, the chapter between the two parties is closed for good, and it's clear what the standing between each other is.