The L.A. Clippers took a huge gamble when they traded away a large part of their roster depth in order to bring James Harden back home to the City of Angels, but having gone 2-6 so far since his arrival, there is a number of things to be concerned about. Most notably, how long it will take for the All-Star four of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook alongside the 34-year-old to put a string of wins together as a group. According to NBA insider Mark Medina, though, after speaking with Harden’s high school coach, Scott Pera, it could take as many as 30 games for the 10-time All-Star to become fully ingratiated with his new team, almost a third of the season.

Clippers’ poor run of form

Prior to the acquisition of James Harden, via a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers after months of speculation, the Clippers were off to winning ways in the 2023-24 campaign, sitting at 3-1. However, in a stark turn of events, and after comments made by the Beard himself in his introductory press conference where he identified himself as not a system player, but as the system itself, L.A.’s fortunes began to flip around.

In their first game with Harden officially a member of the team, they lost a thrilling game to their Arena neighbors, the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Purple and Gold snapping their 11-game losing streak against their rivals. The 34-year-old was not yet activated to the roster, though, so he played no role in the loss. However, his first five games in the line-up all resulted in losses, with a clear lack of chemistry among the star-studded Clippers that featured four elite NBA All-Stars, including Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the starting line-up. When all on the floor at the same time, they have been outscored 20 points by their opponents in 76 minutes of play. In the last week, though, at Westbrook’s request to the coaching staff, he has since taken on a bench role with the team, being given the responsibility of leading the second-unit, and the Clippers have since won two straight games under this line-up switch.

Medina – Harden’s trade requests were based on ‘very unique circumstances’

Medina recalls a conversation he held with Harden’s high school coach from Artesia, Scott Pera, in which he believes it will take around 30 games to fully figure out the Clippers’ system and style of play and thrive under it. However, Medina argues that if it is going to really take that long, then the Clippers as an organization may find themselves in a deep hole which they may struggle to get out of.

“There are so many layers to this issue, and there are no easy answers. I've talked with James Harden's supporters at Artesia [High School], they're adamant that he is going to make the necessary sacrifices. He wants to win in his career and when you look at his trade requests, there were very unique circumstances that don't apply to the Clippers, as far as Houston blowing up its team, the Nets having injuries, the Sixers not granting him an extension after he thought they would, so they've stressed he's going to do everything, but it is going to be a process. His high school coach, Scott Pera, thinks that it is going to take 30 games, but here's the problem with that. If you're taking 30 games to figure this out, you are going to dig yourself into a deeper, deeper hole. And when you're looking at the Clippers this season, they finally had a lot of great chemistry, continuity, depth that they didn't have before. And I think the biggest part is that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are fully healthy, and now that they're fully healthy, they still aren't able to play to their fullest potential because of the short-term growing pains.”

Growing pains with the Clippers

It’s pretty safe to say that the Beard hasn’t got off to the best scoring start so far with his new team, exemplified by his worst scoring output since the 2022-12 season, when his role was as the sixth man with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, he has so far only played seven games, of which there was always going to be a period of adjustment, especially considering that he didn’t take part in training camp, nor did he feature in the pre-season when he was a member of the Sixers.

James Harden - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.8 Points 24.7 Assists 7.0 Rebounds 5.6 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far, he is averaging 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 31.9 minutes of action. He is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three-point range on 5.6 attempts per outing. While he has not shot the ball from deep particularly well, he did knock down a four-point play with six seconds to go against his former team, the Houston Rockets, to seal the Clippers’ first win since his arrival in Los Angeles.

​​​​​​

The Clippers are now on a two-game win streak, their only two wins of the new James Harden era so far, so it may appear that they are beginning to figure it out as a team, with Westbrook’s move to the bench potentially sparking those victories. Nevertheless, there is still a lot more work to do if the Clippers are going to re-establish themselves in the playoff conversation, as they still yet have to put many more wins on the board in order to dig themselves out of the early hole in which they find themselves in after trading for the former NBA MVP. Let's hope, for their sake, it doesn't take as many as 30 games to get back on track.