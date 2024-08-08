Highlights The Thunder had phenomenal draft picks in the late 2000s, selecting Durant, Westbrook, Ibaka, and Harden.

Oklahoma City made a regrettable trade sending Harden to the Rockets, a move that proved to be a major loss for the Thunder.

Harden blossomed with the Rockets, transitioning from sixth man to superstar.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had an incredible draft record in the late 2000s. For a while there, it really felt like the team simply could not miss on their selections in the NBA Draft .

It all started in the 2007 NBA Draft when the Thunder (who were still the Seattle Supersonics at the time) had Kevin Durant fall into their laps after the Portland Trail Blazers selected Greg Oden. That is a draft scenario that has likely kept the Blazers front office from that period up at night to this very day.

The 2008 NBA Draft was just as successful for the Thunder. For the second year in a row, they ended up with the best player from the draft class, when they selected Russell Westbrook with the fourth overall pick.

Not only that, but they managed to steal Serge Ibaka with the 24th overall pick. The young talent mounting for the team was growing larger and larger.

One would think these strokes of luck, or genius, would have to end somewhere. However, it certainly would not be in the 2009 NBA Draft. They selected James Harden with the third overall pick. Business was booming in Oklahoma City.

In the 2012 NBA Playoffs , the core of Durant, Westbrook, Harden, and Ibaka guided the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since the franchise had relocated. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, but the general feeling was that such a young and talented group would surely be back on that stage.

However, there was a wrench thrown into that optimism when the Thunder decided they were not going to pay Harden the kind of money he was looking for in a contract extension. As a result, the Houston Rockets swooped in to capitalize on the situation.

James Harden to the Rockets – Trade Details Houston received Oklahoma City received James Harden Kevin Martin Jeremy Lamb Daequan Cook 2013 First-Round Pick Lazay Hayward 2014 First-Round Pick Cole Aldrich 2013 Second-Round Pick

This deal would turn out to be one of the most lopsided trades of the 2010s.

Harden Reaches New Heights In Houston

The Beard went from a sixth man to a superstar

Before being traded to the Rockets, Harden was asked to sacrifice as a part of the Thunder. He played the sixth-man role to accommodate the team setup, in particular, relating to him and Westbrook.

Both of them needed the ball in their hands to be at their most effective, so it made the most sense to have one of them run the second unit. Harden was so great in that role that, during his last season with the Thunder, he won the Sixth Man of the Year en route to the team's Finals appearance that year.

When he arrived in Houston, Harden was given the keys to the car. He was now 'the guy' for the Rockets. Harden proved himself exceptionally ready for that responsibility.

James Harden – First Season with the Rockets Category Stat PPG 25.9 RPG 4.9 APG 5.8 FG% 43.8 3P% 36.8 TS% 60.0 WS 12.8

Harden's scoring output leaped almost a full 10 points per game. He went from averaging 16.8 points coming off the bench for the Thunder to 25.9 points as the Rockets' leading man. Harden secured his first of eight consecutive All-Star appearances with the Rockets.

That season was also the first of eight straight playoff appearances for the Rockets, after missing the postseason in the three seasons before Harden's arrival. The Beard blossomed into one of the league's best players with the Rockets.

James Harden – Offensive Peak with the Rockets Category Stat PPG 31.7 FG% 44.3 3P% 35.9 TS% 61.4 APG 8.5 AST% 41.3 OWS 55.1

From the 2015-16 season to the 2019-20 campaign, Harden's numbers look like something out of a video game. He proved himself to be one of the greatest offensive weapons in league history, at his best.

Harden won three scoring titles and one assists championship during this stretch. He led the league in win shares for four straight years, starting in 2016-17. He also led the league in value over replacement player three times during his career with the Rockets.

The only thing the Rockets did not accomplish during Harden's time with the team was winning a championship. Considering that the Golden Dynasty made that feat extremely difficult during Harden's peak, the lack of a championship is somewhat understandable.

When Harden forced his way out of Houston, they also managed to recoup tremendous value for him, trading him to the Brooklyn Nets .

The Thunder Fail To Reach The NBA Mountaintop

Oklahoma City's pursuit of a title never yielded hardware

The return that the Thunder got back in the Harden deal was lackluster, at best, considering the player that Harden turned into.

Key Pieces Acquired In The Harden Trade Category Steven Adams Kevin Martin Jeremy Lamb PPG 9.8 14.0 7.0 RPG 7.6 2.3 2.1 APG 1.2 1.4 1.1 FG% 58.9 45.0 42.2 3P% 10.0 42.6 34.8 Season with OKC 7 1 3

Kevin Martin, who was arguably supposed to be the centerpiece of the Harden trade, only spent one season with the Thunder. Jeremy Lamb did not emerge as a double-digit scorer until leaving the team.

The best part of this deal for the Thunder was using one of the first-round picks acquired from the Rockets to select Steven Adams . The big man would be the Thunder's starter at the center position for the majority of his time with the team.

With all due respect to Adams, when he is the piece highlighted in the return for an MVP, that says everything that needs to be said about the trade.

Hindsight Favors The Rockets

Houston pulled off highway robbery

There is really no way to assess this as anything other than highway robbery by the Rockets. It feels understandable that the Thunder did not know what they had yet in Harden, but trading an MVP for this little value still looks rough.

Harden vs. Westbrook – Career Peaks Category Westbrook (2014-19) Harden (2015-20) PPG 26.3 31.7 RPG 9.4 6.6 APG 10.1 8.5 FG% 43.6 44.3 3P% 30.9 35.9 TS% 53.5 61.4 WS 54.6 72.0 VORP 32.8 39.1

The part that makes this look worse for the Thunder is Harden developing into a better player than Westbrook. When comparing the best five-year stretches of both individuals, Harden easily takes the nod.

The Thunder could not have possibly known this, given that Harden was simply the sixth man for their team. Perhaps, therein lies the problem. Oklahoma City did not properly assess the major talent they had in Harden during his time there, resulting in him being dealt for far less than he was worth.

A lot of this critique is largely due to the benefit of hindsight, which is important to keep in mind. However, it still does not completely absolve the Thunder from being the definitive losers of this trade.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.