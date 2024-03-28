Highlights James Harden faced boos in Philadelphia after an unfulfilled Sixers tenure due to injuries and lackluster performance.

Despite struggles, Harden thrives in LA with a less dominant role and no regrets about leaving Philly.

Clippers are viewed as playoff contenders; the Sixers, without Harden, struggle with Embiid out and have an uncertain playoff future.

While the Los Angeles Clippers were able to narrowly escape Wells Fargo Arena with a 108-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden's return to Philadelphia after a notably bitter parting was the highlight of the night.

The former Sixer was greeted with a shower of boos from the City of Brotherly Love in his first return to the city since joining the Clippers. While Harden was expecting to receive the cold shoulder from the fans, he wasn't exactly sure why he received such a heavy dose of boos from the Sixers' faithful considering his short stint with the team.

"I mean, I expected it. I really don't know what it was about, but I expected it. I don't even know why they were booing. If you asked them, they probably don't even know why they were booing."

James Harden's Sixers Tenure Didn't Go as Planned

The former MVP struggled with injuries during his time in Philadelphia.

When the Sixers made the call to move on from their own disgruntled All-Star in Ben Simmons for another one in the Brooklyn Nets' Harden, the pairing of the All-NBA guard and Joel Embiid was viewed as the pillar of a new dynasty.

Despite the lack of playoff success playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Sixers' new superstar duo was expected to be much more balanced and sustainable for a deep playoff run. The rapid improvement of Harden's young backcourt mate, Tyrese Maxey, also made Philly a scary playoff matchup, on paper at least.

Instead, the success predicted for the Sixers never materialized, as Harden played just 79 regular season games in less than two years for the team, struggling to stay on the court due to nagging hamstring injuries. Amidst these injuries, the 10-time All-Star also saw his performance drop off considerably from his days as a top-scoring option.

James Harden's Statistics with Sixers Category 2021-22 2021-22 (Playoffs) 2022-23 2022-23 (Playoffs) GP 21 12 58 11 PPG 21.0 18.6 21.0 20.3 TS% 60.1% 58.4% 60.7% 53.8% PER 21.6 16.8 19.0 18.5

In two playoff appearances together, Harden and Embiid were unable to escape the second round both years.

Harden Seeing Greener Pastures in Los Angeles

The dynamic guard has thrived in a lesser role this season.

Harden may have not been received well by his former fanbase, but he has made it clear that he has no regrets about opting to join fellow stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in sunny California. The Sixers and Harden simply couldn't reach a contract agreement, so both sides decided to move on.

“For me, personally, I feel like I did everything I needed to do in the sense of, in the year prior, taking myself off of the max to help the team get better for this city, you know what I mean? And for myself, obviously. But to win a championship. So things didn’t work out. I wanted to get paid. They weren’t talking. So it is what it is. You move on, everybody’s happy, life is good. And I mean, everybody’s looking forward.”

While the Clippers have been sputtering to playoff teams as of late, it still seems as though Harden made the right decision in joining Los Angeles, who are perched in the thick of the Western Conference standings at 45-27. With a star-studded roster and deep bench, the Clippers are primed for a competitive postseason appearance, but only time will tell if the franchise is capable of making its first NBA Finals.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are struggling to hold their playoff position due to Embiid's long-term absence, clinging to the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference at 39-34. Maxey's heroics this season may be enough to stick around, but even with their MVP center, it doesn't seem as if Philly did enough to replace Harden's talents last summer to make a deep playoff run.