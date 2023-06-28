James Harden has been torn into by ‘Mad Dog’ Chris Russo for his play as questions circulate around what his next move is going to be.

There are a lot of great players in the history of the NBA who have never won a championship, and whilst it’s hard to narrow down exactly who the best is of that lot, one thing is for sure, you have to at least include James Harden in that conversation.

With 10 NBA All-Star appearances, 6 All-NBA First Team honours, 3 NBA scoring titles, 2 assist titles and MVP back in 2018 and a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary team, you can put his C.V up against pretty much anyone on the list of ringless players and you’d have a very compelling argument.

And after his Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in seven games by the Boston Celtics, he’s going to remain ringless for another year, but before he grabs a ring, he needs to grab a team. Harden does have a player option on his current contract, however there are reports suggesting that he won’t pick it up and become a free agent.

With his track record, an argument could be made that whatever team Harden ends up with, he should get the ‘Max Deal’, but Chris Russo doesn’t seem to think so.

Chris Russo hates a Max Deal for James Harden

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Mad Dog insisted that Harden was overrated and that whilst he does have some incredible performances on occasion, there will also be times when he can go incredibly flat and leave your team out to dry, and that’s why he doesn’t deserve to get paid the top dollar.

Video: ‘Mad Dog’ Chriss Russo rips into James Harden’s performances:

It really comes down to what you want out of the situation with Harden. As the numbers showed, he does tend to drop off in the playoffs, so if you’re paying him the Max Deal and making him the main guy on the team, then just know that it’s possible you might not make it as far in the playoffs as you want.

At this stage of his career, Harden would probably be better off being a #2 or #3 player on a side that compliments much bigger stars rather than taking on the main role himself, and whilst that might mean a cut in salary, it might mean his best chance of winning an NBA Championship before he retires.