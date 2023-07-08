James Harden’s impending departure from the Philadelphia 76ers is no secret. After his stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets, it seems that The Beard is on his way to team number five sooner than later.

Indeed, the 76ers agreed to look into trades after Harden opted into his contract, although the 33-year-old is said to be 'very unhappy' with the way his team have handled the situation since then with 'radio silence' over his potential next destination.

Regardless of whether or not his time at the 76ers ends on a sour note, Harden certainly had his fair share of memorable moments (be it good or bad) in the City of Brotherly Love. With that said, we take a look below at the best and worst of them.

5 Best: Celebrating Joel Embiid’s MVP award

Back in 2018, James Harden elevated himself to a whole new level by clinching the MVP award for that regular season. During that period, Harden played 72 games for the Houston Rockets and averaged 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest.

In 2022-23, though, it was Joel Embiid’s time to win the said award after notching 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and a single steal in the 66 games he played. That much-deserved accolade given to the All-Star big man is made even more special as Harden celebrated the victory with him.

The image of Embiid being announced as the winner and Harden happily hugging him just shows that he’s far removed from the ball-hog star everyone is imagining him to be. Instead, the celebration showed that he’s the guy who’ll celebrate the highest of highs with his teammates, even if he himself is a big star in his own right.

4 Worst: Tyrese Maxey’s frustrations with James Harden in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Harden was never known as a killer whenever the playoffs rolled around. But there was a hope within the Sixers that when paired with Joel Embiid and a good supporting cast, Harden wouldn’t have to carry all the load on his shoulders, thereby increasing his effectiveness in the postseason.

That wasn’t the case in Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat when Harden wasn’t playing hard on defense and causing turnovers that cost the 76ers the series. During a timeout, Tyrese Maxey was visibly arguing with Harden about his supposed effort on the court or the lack thereof. The Sixers’ young star then threw a cushion on the ground in frustration.

Without a doubt, the image this argument gave to Sixers fans wasn’t a good one. It also reinforced Harden’s reputation of melting down whenever the postseason rolls around.

3 Best: James Harden’s 45-point playoff performance

It’s no secret that Harden has mostly disappeared from the spotlight whenever the playoffs roll around. Unlike the regular season, this time of the year is when everyone expects the All-Star guard to elevate his game, but he consistently underwhelms in reality.

While that may be the case for The Beard, his showing during Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals begs to differ. In a match against the Boston Celtics, Harden came out with all of his guns blazing to decimate the opposing team by launching a playoff-high 45 points, six assists, and two rebounds.

In 45 minutes, Harden showed everyone how much of an offensive monster he could be by hitting 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from beyond the arc, and a perfect 100 percent from the free throw line. With that kind of performance, Philadelphia would go on to nab Game 1 against the Celtics, all thanks to a masterful performance by Harden.

2 Worst: Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Celtics

Earlier in the series, Harden exploded to get that playoff career-high 45 points and lead the Sixers to victory. Unfortunately, the good vibes wouldn't last long because Game 7 was the total opposite of what he just accomplished.

It’s only normal to see an NBA All-Star give it his all whenever a series reaches a deciding point. In Harden’s case, it seems the former MVP just decided to roll over and let the Celtics get the win over their team.

In 40 minutes on the court, Harden just notched nine points on 27 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven assists, two steals, and a single block while making five turnovers during that period.

In comparison, Embiid, Maxey, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker scored in double digits during that game. And while Philadelphia’s starters were no match for the Celtics, the fact that Harden was the least effective of them all is such a shame, given his reputation as an elite scorer and shot-creator.

1 Best: Harden’s debut as the Philadelphia 76ers’ newest star

After spending most of the 2021-22 regular season with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden forced his way out and was eventually traded to the 76ers. His arrival marked the culmination of the process as Embiid was finally paired with an offensive star of Harden’s caliber.

During his first four games as a Sixer, Harden averaged 26.8 points per game by hitting 60 percent from the field, 50 percent from deep, and 90 percent from the free throw line while adding 7.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. Those video game-like numbers culminated in a four-game winning streak that set the Philadelphia fanbase on fire with the potential Harden brought to the table.

With Harden on his way out of the Sixers, NBA fans will keep their eyes open on where the All-Star is going next. But in any case, his time in Philadelphia has certainly been a mixed bag that’s going to draw a variety of reactions along the way.

Let's see what team is involved in the next chapter of Harden's career, and whether his seemingly inevitable move will result in an NBA championship.