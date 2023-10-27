Highlights James Harden has been making himself unavailable to the Philadelphia 76ers in an effort to pressure them into trading him, but the team is not willing to make a deal unless it guarantees championship contention.

Harden's career has seen a decline in both his on-court performance and off-court drama. His numbers, particularly his scoring, have decreased over the past few seasons, and teams are wary of trading for an unpredictable and aging star.

Despite the ongoing saga, there is still a belief that Harden will eventually play regular season games for the Sixers. Philadelphia values his production on the court more than any potential trade offer they have received so far.

James Harden enters the regular season still as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, albeit against his wishes, with a trade looking more and more unlikely. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the 33-year-old has had to resort to making himself unavailable to the team in order to ‘put pressure’ and force the Sixers’ hand into trading him, but as it stands, they aren’t willing to ‘pull the trigger’ on a deal if it means they are no longer in championship contention.

No practice, no plane

The latest development in the never-ending trade saga between the 76ers and Harden has taken a new turn. After turning up two days late for training camp, as reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, and then shortly after taking a period of absence from the team without initially notifying head coach Nick Nurse or the organization, it was unclear “when and if” he would return. This led to many analysts around the league wondering if it was just a ploy initiated by the disgruntled star to force his way out of a third NBA franchise in as many years, with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne suggesting that this was only the beginning of what was to come.

After 10 days, though, the 33-year-old reportedly returned to practice with the intention of making the Sixers’ opening road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, which boast new All-Star duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and the Toronto Raptors. However, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Harden was denied entry onto the team plane by a security official at the airport, reportedly because he was “not permitted” to get on board. With the NBA now conducting an investigation to determine whether there is an “approved reason exists for his lack of participation” as a result of the new CBA regulations, more details around this bizarre situation are expected to be made known in the coming days.

Medina – Other NBA teams ‘reluctant’ to make trade over ‘question marks’

Medina believes that Harden has been forcing his hand and intentionally making himself unavailable as to try and hurry the Sixers up in making a decision to trade him. However, he argues that from Philadelphia’s standpoint, they believe keeping him despite his recent actions and clear desire to be elsewhere would keep them in a better position in the Eastern Conference, with the Clippers’ reported trade package proposition being subpar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think with Philadelphia's end, even though things are weird and awkward with James Harden, there's still a relative comfort level that he eventually will start playing in regular season games, and that for all the frustrations that he has with Daryl Morey, he's not going to have that same frustration exerted onto the players and to the coaching staff. Clearly he's been trying to be unavailable to put pressure on the Sixers to trade him, but from the Sixers' end, they're not going to pull the trigger unless it's a deal that ensures that they are still a championship contender. I think for all the drama, as long as James Harden can produce on the basketball court, they conclude that that's much better than any deal they can make with the Clippers and frankly, anywhere else they've seen so far because I think a lot of teams have been reluctant with giving up so much depth because of all the question marks surrounding Harden’s attitude, durability and effectiveness.”

Declining numbers equals no interest

The fall from grace of James Harden’s career is something to behold. After leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to become the face of the franchise at the Houston Rockets, consistently putting on a number of stellar performances, earning multiple All-Star call-ups and an MVP award, he publicly acted out to force a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden – NBA Career Statistics Oklahoma City Thunder (3 Seasons) Houston Rockets (9 seasons) Brooklyn Nets (2 Seasons) Philadelphia 76ers (2 Seasons) Minutes Played 26.7 37.0 36.8 37.1 Points 12.7 29.6 23.4 21.0 Assists 2.5 7.7 10.5 10.6 Rebounds 3.4 6.0 8.2 6.4 Steals 1.1 1.8 1.3 1.2 Blocks 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since then, his career has been on a downward spiral, having so far managed to force his way out of the Nets to get a move to the 76ers with history now being to be repeating itself. With his off-the-court dramas, his numbers on the court over the past few seasons have also been trending downwards, although that could also be attributed to his aging body.

Last season, The Beard led the league in assists with 10.7 per game, but aside from that, his numbers have sharply declined over the past few seasons, particularly on the scoring front. His 21.0 points per game last year is a far cry from the three-year stretch between 2017-2020 where he averaged 30 plus, while his 6.1 rebounds align with his career average of 5.6 per game. Although his efficiency numbers are in-line with what we have come to known from the 10-time All-Star, he is by far attempting fewer shots per game, shooting an average of 14.5 field goal attempts, compared to his career-high of 24.5 shots per game during his MVP season in 2018. However, situational circumstances also come into play here, and it’s important to note that while he was the out-and-out cornerstone in Houston, with Joel Embiid on the 76ers, Harden no longer has to bear the brunt of the majority of shooting.

Nevertheless, with his numbers on the decrease and his attitude off-the-court over the past few seasons that at times has overshadowed his ability and play, teams are perhaps rightfully reluctant not to want to risk giving up a huge amount of assets for an unpredictable, aging star. With Harden unavailable for the Sixers’ current road trip, what the future holds for his time in the NBA is no nearer to being known, and this saga far from over.