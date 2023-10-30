Highlights Trade talks between the 76ers and the Clippers for James Harden have paused, casting doubt on his hopes for a fresh start in his hometown.

If the Clippers do trade for Harden, there is a possibility that Russell Westbrook could be used as a trade asset to seal the deal.

Harden and Westbrook have had previous experience as teammates, but their different practice habits could create more problems than solutions if they reunite on a third NBA team.

James Harden has yet to feature for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, making it no secret that he would rather be playing his basketball elsewhere. While trade talks between the Sixers and the L.A. Clippers have reportedly paused, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that should they resume and the 10-time All-Star gets his move, then a reunion with Russell Westbrook could ‘create more headaches than solutions’.

Since demanding a trade out of Philadelphia, James Harden has had the L.A. Clippers firmly circled as his go-to destination, with on-and-off trade negotiations between the two parties taking place throughout the off-season. However, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have taken a step back and paused their trade pursuit, putting any hopes that Harden had of yet another fresh start in a new city, in serious doubt.

Mark Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that if the Clippers do wind up trading for Harden, then there is a real possibility that Russell Westbrook could be used as a trade asset to seal the deal. However, he suggested that while Los Angeles likely view Harden as the more talented of the two former MVPs, Westbrook’s leadership presence and impact on his teammates in the locker room during his short tenure with the team so far has monumentally stood out. As a result, this may lead them to side with him should push comes to shove, and they have to make a decision on which one of the two All-Stars to have on their roster.

Despite missing the Sixers opening road trip as a result of being stopped from boarding the team plane by a security official, the Beard made an appearance at last night’s home opener against the Trail Blazers, joining the team on the bench, while The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that he had also completed the team’s pregame walkthrough. What this means for both Harden and the 76ers organization going forward, though, is unknown.

Medina – Harden and Westbrook ‘didn’t necessarily run on the same page’

While they have spent time together in both Oklahoma and Houston, Medina suggests that as a result of Harden and Westbrook being vastly different players in terms of their approach to practice habits, some troubles could brew in L.A. should both stars end up reuniting on a third NBA team.

When asked about whether he thought that Harden potentially being traded to the Clippers would have an impact Westbrook’s role with the team, Medina told GIVEMESPORT,

“Well, it would have a huge impact. Let's talk two scenarios here. If Russell Westbrook's still on the team with James Harden, they have a relationship dating back to when they played in Oklahoma City, they have a relationship when they teamed up in Houston [Rockets]. So I think the encore dynamic they're used to, but they're also different types of players where, clearly toward the end of Russell Westbrook's time in Houston, they didn't necessarily run on the same page as far as just what their practice habits are all about. So I think that to Russ's credit, I think he would be able and willing to acquiesce and adjust to his new role, but it also could create more headaches than solutions.”

Potential reunion in the City of Angels

As aforementioned, the two All-Star point guards, who boast 19 All-Star selections between them, have had prior experience as teammates on two separate occasions in two very different cities.

James Harden vs Russell Westbrook - NBA Career Statistics James Harden Russell Westbrook Minutes Played 34.8 34.3 Points 24.7 22.4 Assists 7.0 8.4 Rebounds 5.6 7.3 Steals 1.5 1.6 Blocks 0.5 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The duo have made 275 appearances together as teammates throughout their careers, with a record of 182-93 that translates to a 66.2 percent win-rate. In that span, Harden averaged 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shot with a 44.5 percent efficiency from the field, while converting 36.4 percent of his 5.6 three-point shot attempts. In turn, Brodie’s numbers are relatively comparable, recording 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 44.7 percent from field-goal range. The nine-time All-Star is not known for his three-point shooting efficiency, and the numbers support this, where he connected on only 28.3 percent of his 2.2 shot attempts per game.

Having seen the court together for both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, they are no strangers to each other’s skill-sets per se. However, a fundamental difference is that while Westbrook is known for putting in the work in the gym and holding his teammates accountable to the same high standards, Harden, at times, has been known to get out of shape, particularly when he doesn’t get his own way. Could a reunion in Los Angeles realistically be on the cards, or will they end up being swapped for each other should the Clippers decide to re-engage in talks with the Sixers? The details, if any, are yet to be determined, but based on previous history, reuniting the two ball-dominant guards may cause more problems than it’s ultimately worth.