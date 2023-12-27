Highlights Clippers' recent win streak has alleviated initial chemistry concerns with Harden and Westbrook in their new roles, according to journalist Mark Medina.

Previous disappointments in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era have prompted the Clippers to take risks in order to improve their championship chances.

Westbrook's move to the bench and his faster pace of play have had a significant impact on the Clippers' recent success, providing a different look on the court.

When the L.A. Clippers first traded for bona fide superstar, James Harden, their initial six-game losing streak caused some concerns over whether they had perhaps made a mistake in giving up so much depth in order to acquire the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Having since gone on a nine-game win-streak, though, before it was broken last week by the impressive Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA journalist Mark Medina now argues that Harden and their other star guard, Russell Westbrook’s, new roles have assuaged any initial chemistry concerns, while also believing that they will each continue to improve as the Clippers’ season progresses.

Previous roster disappointments

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era has led to only three playoff series wins since the 2019-20 season.

When weighing up the pros and cons of giving up a large amount of roster depth in favor of receiving an All-Star-caliber NBA player, the likely outcome is the team’s expectation that the new arrival will help the transform the team and elevate any potential championship hopes.

This was a decision that the Clippers carefully considered, and had to decide whether it was worth packaging together such a large deal for an aging Harden, now 34-years-old, whose numbers haven’t exactly been trending in an upward direction over recent seasons.

However, Los Angeles ultimately felt it right to take the gamble, deciding his presence on the team would help significantly improve their championship chances. This resulted in the Clippers parting ways with Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, KJ Martin and Nic Batum as they sought to bring Harden to L.A. via trade.

What the Clippers could not foresee, though, was how the start of the 10-time All-Star’s tenure in his home state would turn out.

Losing the first five games in which he featured, and six in total since his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers was announced, there was the question whether the Clippers had made a big mistake, with many around the league citing chemistry and fit concerns as one of their largest problems, NBA insider Medina included.

The journalist had previously expressed to GIVEMESPORT that he was apprehensive about the acquisition of Harden in the first place, suggesting that the Clippers made the move for the 2018 MVP winner based on their ‘desperation’ to have the group try to win something in the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, that has so far proven disappointing to say the least.

This comes as a result of the Clippers having only won three total playoff series since the superstar duo joined forces in California back during the 2019 off-season.

The two All-NBA stars have been dealt huge injury blows in the past, though, that have occurred either toward the latter end of various regular seasons, or throughout the playoffs, which has often restricted their participation on the floor. Such an occurrence even led to the team missing the playoffs entirely during the 2021-22 season.

With Leonard and George still healthy as of late, and the addition of Harden, the roster looks now to be seriously beginning to take shape.

This has further been ignited by nine-time All-Star and former teammate of Harden, with both Oklahoma City and the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook, having self-requested a move to the bench in order to help lead the second unit.

As a result, the Clippers have since gone on a nine-game win streak, and are now 8-2 through their last 10 games, seeming to have finally assuaged any of those initial chemistry doubts.

Their firing form has seen them rise up the standings, where they now sit in sixth place in what is deemed a loaded Western Conference.

L.A. Clippers 2023-24 NBA Season - Last 10 games Statistics Rank Points per game 123.8 5th Opponents points per game 118.3 16th Offensive rating 125.1 3rd Defensive rating 119.9 21st Net rating plus-5.2 7th

Adjusted roster combinations offers new look on the hardwood

Medina believes that since the coaching adjustment made with Westbrook moving into a new role coming off the bench to lead the second unit, the Clippers’ new-found ‘defined roles’ has improved their overall team chemistry with each other.

Furthermore, he argues that this switch in rotation has given the Clippers a ‘different look’ on the court, particularly as it pertains to their pace, which is largely dictated by the veteran, Westbrook. As a result, the journalist attributes this to be one of the key contributing variables in their recent success over the last 11 games.

“The good thing is that there seems to be better chemistry with these new combinations, with Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and James Harden, and the other Clippers stars gaining better familiarity with each other. There are more defined roles with Harden being the guy that runs the offense with the first unit, but when Westbrook comes off the bench, he gives them a different look as far as their pace goes.”

Turn of the tide in L.A.

Harden – 17.3 PPG, 4.8 REB, 7.7 AST. Westbrook – 11.3 PPG, 6.4 REB, 4.7 AST.

The most significant move that has sparked the Clippers' turnaround in form has arguably been the move of Westbrook to the bench, and in Medina’s own words, his change of pace ‘brings a different look’.

When comparing Westbrook’s pace to that of the starting point-guard, Harden, who subsequently got to slot in his most natural postion having previously started at shooting guard alongside his teammate, there is a stark contrast between the two.

While Harden likes to slow the game down with his ball handling and take his time to create an open look for either himself or his teammates, Westbrook is more keen on driving the ball up the court at a faster transition rate.

This is evidenced by their pace score, which measures the total number of possessions per 48 minutes. Harden's pace of 98.29 ranks second-lowest among his teammates to play over 15 minutes a game, while Westbrook's 101.82 ranks second to that of only Mason Plumlee (103.73) under the same parameters.

When comparing that league-wide, though, Westbrook doesn't even rank remotely near the top 10, with the Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin leading the way on that front with a 106.05, closely followed by Delon Wright of the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook's change of pace is significant as the Clippers as a whole aren't known to play at a fast rate. In fact, they rank 21st overall, with a score of 98.82. The league-leading teams, the Pacers and Wizards, score 104.29 and 103.71, respectively.

Battle of the Guards - L.A. Clippers (2023-24 season) James Harden Russell Westbrook Minutes Played 33.5 24.2 Points 17.3 11.3 Rebounds 4.8 6.4 Assists 7.7 4.7 Field goal % 46.8 46.0 3-point field goal % 42.9 25.4

Nevertheless, pace doesn't determine success in the league, with the Wizards currently possessing the third-worst win record in the NBA, while the Clippers are tied for eighth overall with an 18-12 record.

When exploring what Westbrook's injection of pace does to the Clippers' offensive rating, it appears the team doesn't suffer much of a drop-off between the starting five and its bench unit. While the starting five's 79.5 offensive rating ranks sixth-best in the league, the bench unit's 58.2 rating ranks 13th overall.

On the defensive side of the ball, though, that is where the main differences between the two occur. While the starting five, which possesses two of the best two-way players in the NBA with Leonard and George, ranks in the top 10, ninth overall, with their 75.0 defensive rating, the same can't be said for their bench unit, whose 58.9 defensive rating ranks 20th overall among all other benches.

While the move for James Harden looked to some initially as being a mistake on the L.A. Clippers’ part, the team's rotation switches have now completely flipped their narrative from the start of the season of having no chemistry, on its head. Now, they are considered to be one of the league’s most dangerous teams,

As such, Harden’s move to Los Angeles might yet prove to be a stroke of genius on the front office’s side, despite the significant loss of roster depth, but not only does the Western Conference need to watch out, so does the rest of the league. The Clippers are finally coming of age.

