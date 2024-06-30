This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

James Harden is not going anywhere. Harden is reportedly staying put in his hometown after the Los Angeles Clippers signed him to a two-year, $70 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The deal reportedly includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The Clippers acquired Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season. Harden had grown disgruntled in Philadelphia after his relationship with Sixers GM Daryl Morey soured.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.