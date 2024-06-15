Highlights NBA superteams were no longer a sure path to victory in the 2020s.

The 2010s were largely defined by one thing: superteams. The Miami Heat had a strong run at the top with the famous trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Then, the Golden State Warriors ran the league with their superteam built around Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It felt as though, entering the 2020s, that formula was put to bed a bit. Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors won the title in 2019 with a well-constructed roster. LeBron and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in 2020. Superteams did not feel like the easy solution to a title anymore.

However, the Brooklyn Nets still thought it was their best chance to win a ring. The team was already spearheaded by the superstar talents of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Good was not good enough. They went for the all-in maneuver.

After spending the best years of his career with the Houston Rockets, James Harden was ready to move on. Harden wanted to compete for a ring and the Rockets were not in the position to do so anymore. After some awkward months between the Rockets and Harden, he finally received his wish.

Trade Details - James Harden to the Nets Nets receive Rockets receive Cavaliers receive James Harden Caris LeVert Jarrett Allen Rodions Kurucs Taurean Prince 2022, 2024, 2026 first-round picks (via BKN) Rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov (via BKN) 2024 2nd Round Pick (via CLE) 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027 first-round pick swaps (via BKN) Dante Exum 2022 first-round pick (via MIL from CLE)

The blockbuster deal for Harden had come together between the Nets, Rockets, and a third-party addition of the Cleveland Cavaliers. On paper, this trio looked terrifying. Durant, Harden, and Irving may have been the best collection of offensive talent to ever share the court together. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, championships are not won on paper.

Nets Chaotic Big Three

The trio had a short-lived run before things unraveled

For those out there who don't believe in timing and its importance to nearly everything that happens in life, the Nets' chaotic run with their big three is a prime example to sway one's opinion. There was so much brewing in the chaotic storm around these three. After all of that, the crazy number that always sticks out is how many games they actually played together.

The problem was never the fit of the trio or the talent gathered on the team, it was simply the lack of opportunity for the three to actually share the court together. Between injuries, a global pandemic that turned into controversy around vaccine statuses, Durant's shoes being a size too large and so much more; this was just never meant to be.

Harden came to Brooklyn to compete for a title and the trio could barely even compete together. The writing was on the wall and Harden was not about to stick around in another bad situation that would not give him the opportunity of a ring. He was the first domino to drop, forcing his way out of Brooklyn to join Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers via trade.

James Harden Stats with Nets PPG 23.4 APG 10.5 RPG 8.2 FG% 44.0 3P% 34.8 Games Played 80

After the treasure chest of assets the Nets gave up to acquire Harden, all they had to show for it was Ben Simmons and a few other pieces. That could not have been worse for them, especially considering what followed.

Irving and Durant were both eventually traded away too. Kyrie was sent to the Dallas Mavericks at a bargain bin price. Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns for a better return than the former.

However, the Nets are now stuck as a bad team who have no incentive to be bad, because their picks are either owned by the Rockets or otherwise controlled through swap rights. The Rockets appear willing to return some of their assets to them for Mikal Bridges, but the Nets have not budged.

Ultimately, Brooklyn walked away from this trade as the definitive loser.

Rockets Move To Rebuild

Houston successfully pivoted in the post-Harden era

The Rockets knew what their future held after trading away one of the best offensive superstars of his generation: a rebuild. They took the patient approach, bottoming out and securing talented young pieces. Now, they are trending upwards once again.

Rockets' Young Stars in 2023-24 Category Jalen Green Alperen Şengün PPG 19.6 21.1 RPG 5.2 9.3 APG 3.5 5.0 FG% 42.3 53.7

The team is building a solid foundation with young stars like Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. They have acquired plenty of young talent since trading Harden and are now sitting in a position to choose who they want to build around moving forward.

This offseason has offered a great example of this deal working in their favor. In the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Nets' pick jumped to third overall. Rather, the Rockets will be picking third overall, because that pick is theirs thanks to the Harden deal.

Houston finished this season 41-41, 11th in the Western Conference. They had a better record than the Nets and are trending up while the Nets trend in the other direction. The Rockets are positioned to reap the rewards of this trade for a long time. They are the biggest winners of the deal by a metric mile.

Cavaliers Slide In To Secure A Starting Center

Cleveland gave up a bargain price for an All-Star

The Cavaliers snuck into this trade as a third team to take Jarrett Allen off the Nets' hands. All it cost them was Dante Exum, a late first-round pick and a second-rounder. Considering that Allen flourished into an All-Star during his time with the Cavaliers, one would imagine they would do that trade again and again.

Jarrett Allen All-Star Season in 2021-22 PPG 16.1 RPG 10.8 BPG 1.3 FG% 67.7

While the Cavaliers may be headed towards a turbulent offseason where there will be a ton of questions around improving the team, their role in this trade is that of a thief. They managed to secure one of the better players at his position throughout the league for pennies on the dollar.

This was some very shrewd maneuvering from the Cavaliers' front office. While the Rockets are the clear victors of this deal, the Cavaliers can join them in that winner's circle.

The only real team that walks away from this trade as losers would be the Nets. They sold out to win a championship that they never won. Now, they head towards an uncertain future, with no clear escape from their middling situation.

