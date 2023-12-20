Highlights The Clippers have found their form in the last 10 games thanks to James Harden and their superteam.

They have an 8-game win streak and a 9-1 record, moving up in the standings.

Harden has shown great improvement and has been a catalyst for the Clippers' recent success.

The Los Angeles Clippers made headlines earlier in the season when they added another star: James Harden,

At the time, the move was both expected and controversial due to his antics on both the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers where he seemed to be at odds with upper management.

Joining the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, Harden seemed to be a solid fit next to them, especially given their lack of a true point guard to carry them late into the season.

Once Harden landed in Los Angeles, the new-look team had a shaky start, with a streak of losses defining the early stages of the 2023-24 NBA season. Growing pains and adjustments are all but a certainty when such a big trade occurs, but Harden is starting to look more comfortable in his new situation.

The Clippers are currently on an eight-game winning streak, and in that stretch, Harden has proven the type of point guard he can be. The team's chemistry is building and Harden's presence has helped Leonard and George in their offensive games, as they don't always have to be on the hunt for their own shots at all times.

Clippers on a winter hot streak

2023-24 record: 16-10 - 6th in the Western Conference

Not only are the Clippers on an eight-game winning streak, but they've also won nine of their last 10 games, shooting them up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-10 record. While the trio of Leonard, George, and Harden struggled to cobble some wins together, the Clippers machine is finally well-oiled and primed for competitive games nightly.

The Clippers' only loss in their last 10 was against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, they have gone on an eight-game win streak, and have been a major disruptor in the West.

They rank second in offensive rating in December (126.6), net rating (12.8), and effective field goal percentage (60.0), and have also greatly benefited from Harden's spectacular December showing, as he's been able to find his teammates open with ease.

Los Angeles Clippers - December 2023 statistics Points 126.0 Rebounds 42.9 Assists 27.3 Field Goal % 51.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 42.1 Steals 6.5 Blocks 7.4

Their performances see them ranked second in the Pacific Division, only behind the Sacramento Kings. Harden's resurgence comes in tandem with the powerhouse outputs of Leonard, who's averaged 28.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his last 10 games, and George, who's averaged 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists since Nov. 29.

Although the supporting cast has been excellent, the Clippers can credit Harden for their reason ascent in the standings.

Harden has been the Clippers' X-factor

2023-24 statistics: 17.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.6 APG, 48.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT%

Despite a difficult start to his life in the new uniform, Harden has adapted to the Clippers' system and players, finding ways to allow them all to excel whenever they share the court.

Harden's ability to read and learn his team has paid dividends for the Clippers, going from a paltry 5-9 record in November to 8-0 in December. Their record isn't quite that of a great team just yet, but if Harden can continue to be the team's premier floor general, the rest of the team should find it easier to score than ever.

When the 34-year-old first joined the Clippers earlier this season, he endured a horrid start. He averaged a measly 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in his first 10 games, all while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc; not exactly what the Clippers were hoping for when they traded for him.

James Harden - 2023-24 Monthly Statistics November December Points 15.3 20.1 Rebounds 4.4 5.0 Assists 6.2 9.8 Field Goal % 45.8 51.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 41.0 48.9

However, it's been a much different story in December, as he's scoring just a little more, but with far better efficiency. He's more reliable from the floor in general and from deep, giving the Clippers an extra weapon when the scoring well dries up with their top two stars.

Although the scoring is certainly a nice addition, the key part of Harden's improvement has been his passing, with his assists per game catapulting from 6.2 in November to 9.8 the following month.

While most players have benefited from Harden's passing, players like Leonard and centers Daniel Theis and Ivica Zubac have all been converting over 50 percent of their shots when the 34-year-old passes them the ball.

Even George, who's converting 46.5 percent of shots taken following a pass from Harden, has been getting better looks during this hot streak.

Not only has Harden been effective on offense, but his defense has been surprisingly solid as well, notching 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in December. Additionally, when guarded by Harden, his opponents only convert 24.8 percent of shots taken from deep. His defense gets exposed the closer he gets to the basket, but he's not exactly a well-known interior defender.

Harden's late-year heroics have helped the Clippers find their form and establish the chemistry they'll need if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs. The West is stacked with talent and a postseason run isn't guaranteed, but if Los Angeles can continue to piece wins together against other competitive teams, they'll be a dangerous squad to face in the spring.