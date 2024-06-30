Highlights James Harden may re-sign with the LA Clippers despite roster changes.

Paul George and LeBron James opting out of their contracts could impact Harden's decision.

Harden's playoff performance showed he's still a valuable asset, but a new team might offer better chances for a championship.

James Harden is set to enter the NBA off-season as an unrestricted free agent, and now has to decide whether to continue with the Los Angeles Clippers , or whether to move to a new team entirely.

But with his market not expected to be entirely robust, as perhaps it may have been a few seasons ago, league insider Mark Medina believes the 34-year-old’s best bet is to just re-sign with his hometown team, even if there are huge roster changes around him.

Clipper Land May Be About To Lose a Star… or Two

Paul George opted out of his player option, linked with move to 76ers or Magic

James Harden is an unrestricted free agent, though the Clippers have remained adamant of late that one of their key priorities is to retain the 10-time All-Star and tie him down to a longer-term contract than the one year he had remaining on his deal when he was traded to the team back at the start of last season.

In his lone season with the Clippers, so far, he has shown once again that he is still one of the league’s best pure point guards, having adapted to a starting role alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George , and finishing the season strong, which could see him headline the list of best attacking talents available on the free agency market this summer.

But, with the news that his teammate, George, has decided to test free agency by opting out of his $48.7 million player option, with him thought to be entertaining offers from the Philadelphia 76ers , Orlando Magic and Clippers only, this may have put a dent into Harden’s plans.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Statistic League Rank PTS 115.6 12th OPP PTS 112.3 10th OFF RTG 117.9 4th DEF RTG 114.6 16th NET RTG 3.4 7th

Furthermore, LeBron James of the L.A. Lakers choosing to opt out of his $51.4 million player option, has potentially also given Harden something to think about.

This is because it is believed that the 19-time All-Star is prioritizing roster improvement instead, and is thus willing to take a pay cut in order to do so, but only if that means the Lakers land another superstar-caliber player, with Harden’s name mentioned, along with Klay Thompson , or an ‘established’ big man, such as Jonas Valanciunas , per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

As such, while the Clippers could be on the verge of losing not one, but two, of their All-Star players, one player who they have secured next season is Russell Westbrook , who was expected to decline his player option, but ultimately flipped the script by picking up his $4 million player option to remain with Los Angeles for the 2024-25 season.

Harden’s ‘Best Bet’ Is To Re-Sign With the Clippers

Medina believes that while George’s uncertainty over whether he will stay or depart from the Clippers is still very much up in the air, that his contract situation will not play a huge part in Harden’s free agency decision.

This is because the journalist believes that his market value – or perhaps lack thereof – could be the determining factor, with Harden not expected to generate the plethora of interest that he once did because of his history with forcing his way out of teams.

Another point to note is that with the Clippers having been linked to veteran point guard Chris Paul of late, Medina also argues that this potential move would not impact Harden’s final decision.

“James Harden obviously would love to prefer to have Paul George on his team. But I think that James Harden's marketplace is a little limited because of how everything has played out over the last few years with him. I think the marketplace will dictate it, and that his best bet is to just re-sign with the Clippers and try to align it with Kawhi Leonard's contract. Even if Chris Paul comes to the Clippers, he has shown that he's fine with coming off the bench. They’ve had some history in Houston, and it didn’t end on the greatest note, but I think the context for both players’ careers are different. So, with or without Chris Paul, I think James Harden stays with the Clippers. I don't want to say that Paul George's departure won't affect anything at all, I just think all those other circumstances vastly outweigh the impact of Paul George leaving.”

Still Impactful in His Mid-Thirties

8.5 AST ranked fifth overall in NBA

Harden has been regarded as one of the league’s premier scorers and playmakers in his 15 seasons in the NBA, and while he recorded his first sub-20-points per game average this season for the first time since 2011-12, the reality is, that this is probably one of the most talented rosters he has ever been a part of – either this or the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – and thus, hasn’t needed to be the number one scoring option like he has in the past.

The 2023-24 regular season campaign saw him average 16.6 points shooting at 42.8 percent from the field, and a career-high 38.1 percent from behind the three-point line, along with 8.5 assists, which ranked top-five in the NBA, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, but it was his playoff performances that went against the grain.

James Harden - 2023-24 Playmaking Statistics Category Regular Season Post-Season PASSES MADE 56.6 61.0 AST 8.5 8.0 Potential AST 13.5 12.8 AST PTS CREATED 21.5 19.0 AST TO PASS % 15.0 13.1

Having been known to fall away in the post-season in years past, Harden had one of his best playoff campaigns since his final season as the franchise star of the Houston Rockets , in which he stepped up to lead the Clippers in points scored, averaging 21.2 points on 45/38/91 shooting splits, while he also dished a team-high 8.0 assists, almost double that of second-leading assist maker, George (4.8 assists).

The 34-year-old would also tack on an average of a steal and a block per game in Los Angeles’ lone first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, only the second time he has achieved such a feat in his playoff career, having last done so in the 2012-13 season, made more impressive by the fact he has reached the post-season every year he has been in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Harden ranks third in the NBA for the most games in history with 15+ 3PA while shooting 40%+ 3PT with 21, behind Steph Curry (65) and Damian Lillard (24).

With his passing numbers still one of the best in the entire NBA, having created 21.5 points off of his dishes, Harden has shown this season, and particularly in the playoffs, that he is still capable of being an integral piece to a playoff-contending roster, and while he fits very well in the Clippers’ current system, that could be about to change with the uncertainty over George.

As such, he could well decide that a new team – perhaps his neighbors, the Lakers – gives him the best chance of winning an elusive championship ring that has so far evaded him throughout his career, so he could be a key player to watch over the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.