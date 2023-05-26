It’s been a torrid season endured by Leicester fans. It’s hard to believe that just seven years ago, Wes Morgan lifted the Premier League trophy alongside Andrea Bocelli belting out Nessum Dorma to a packed-out King Power. With their fate out of their control, James Maddison’s Foxes future looks increasingly fragile. Here are the sides that could buy the midfielder this summer…

Newcastle

Reuters

Now with an infinite pool of money at their disposal, the world really is Newcastle’s oyster. The Saudi spending spree has only just begun on Tyneside, and having already shelled out just shy of £300 million in their first 18 months of ownership, Amanda Stavely and the Public Investment Fund look to build on their initial success. After consolidating their top four position, and mathematically confirming their qualification for next season’s Champions League, the Geordie’s have their eye on new recruits, with James Maddison repeatedly linked with a move to St James’s Park.

As huge doubt is cast over Leicester’s status as a Premier League side, with an Everton win all but guaranteeing their Championship fate, a player of Maddison’s quality will be vying for a move to a side worthy of his talents, and what better place than a club that can give Champions League assurances? With the magpies the bookies favourites to acquire his signature, provided Maddison is willing to overlook the owners’ atrocious human rights record, we may just see him sporting the black and white stripes come September.

Arsenal

Reuters

Although the Gunners narrowly missed out on their first Premier League title in almost two decades, it is widely recognised that Mikel Arteta is the right man for the job. As the North Londoners look to push on in their pursuit of the coveted crown, reinforcements will inevitably be required in order to compete with the financial might of Man City. Recent reports have suggested Arteta is disposed to the idea of parting with Emile Smith-Rowe in favour of James Maddison.

The Leicester player and the London club have frequently been linked ever since the midfielder burst onto the Premier League scene with a brilliant display at Old Trafford in 2018. Despite the Midlands club adamant the player is “not for sale”, their hands may be somewhat tied if the prospect of Championship football becomes a reality.

Man United

Reuters

The pull of one’s childhood club is all too strong for many to resist. The nostalgic recollections, the evocative associations, and the familial connections all play their part. It has been well-publicised by the player himself, that he was a boyhood Manchester United fan, and for a lad born south of the North/South divide in 1997, during United’s pomp - that sounds about right. Despite the Red Devils having an embarrassment of riches in that forward-thinking playmaker role, with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, Maddison is at least promised the right system for his talents to thrive. With reported interest from both parties, the Foxes man could opt to make Manchester his new home.

Tottenham

Reuters

Right now, Tottenham are undoubtedly the least desirable club of the traditional “top six”. With no European football next term, a potential Harry Kane departure on the cards, and manager-less, summer 2023 is set to be an extensive period of rebuilding. With that in mind, Spurs owner Daniel Levy will be forced to put his money where his mouth is and brandish his wallet when required, Levy has purportedly been a long-term admirer of Maddison and is allegedly interested in fending off competition to bring the player to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool

Reuters

Arguably, the club with the loosest link to the Leicester stalwart, it was reported earlier in the season that the Reds were actively interested in the Leicester man. Yet, with the club’s proposed move for Jude Bellingham now seemingly dead in the water, Jurgen Klopp and the Merseysiders’ recruitment team may reignite their tracking of the England international.