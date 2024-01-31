Highlights Tempers flared as James Maddison confronted Neal Maupay for mocking his celebration.

Tottenham turned the game around in the second half with goals from Udogie, Johnson, and Richarlison.

The players exchanged mocking celebrations, adding extra spice to the match.

Tempers flared during Tottenham Hotspur's match with Brentford in the Premier League after James Maddison took exception to Neal Maupay's goal celebration in the first half. The two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in very different levels of form.

Ange Postecoglou's side have struggled to pick up results recently, and are yet to taste victory in 2024, while Brentford have been boosted by the return of Ivan Toney from suspension, and won their last game against Nottingham Forest 3-2, with the forward even getting on the scoresheet. It was more of the same from both sides too as the visitors took the lead early on, with Maupay finding the back of the net after just 15 minutes.

Related 10 best strikers in the Premier League ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man returned to Brentford in the summer but hasn't had the most prolific of seasons so far, scoring just four times in the Premier League. He was in the right place at the right time here, though. After Toney's shot was parried away by Guglielmo Vicario, the Frenchman pounced on the rebound. He wasted no time taking a shot at Maddison with his celebration too.

Maupay mocked Maddison's famous darts celebration

He copied the celebration alongside Toney

Maupay decided to use Maddison's iconic celebration to celebrate the moment, and it's safe to say, it rubbed the attacking midfielder the wrong way. The Englishman was making his first start in months after recently recovering from a long-term injury but thought Maupay was mocking him with the use of his famous celebration.

He quickly marched over to the Frenchman and confronted him in dramatic fashion. First tapping the back of Maupay's head with his hand, he pulled him in close while the Brentford man returned the favour with a couple of light slaps to the chest. He then pushed Maddison away and walked away from the situation.

Spurs turned things around in the second half

Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson & Richarlison all got on the scoresheet

Despite holding onto their lead throughout the first half, the first 11 minutes of the second saw Brentford's hold on the game completely destabilise. Goals from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison saw Spurs turn things around completely and Postecoglou's side held a two-goal lead by the 56th minute.

Of course, they had to get their own back at the Bees, too. Following Johnson's strike to give Spurs the lead for the first time in the game, the former Nottingham Forest man threw a shot back at Brentford, pretending to throw darts at the opposition players, before Maddison then mockingly did his own celebration too.

It's a level of petty that we think we can all, as football fans appreciate and has added an extra level of spice to this game.