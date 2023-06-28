James Maddison has deleted old tweets criticising both Tottenham Hotspur and Gareth Bale ahead of his proposed switch to the north London club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Leicester City man is due to undergo a medical at Spurs today ahead of his £40m switch to the Premier League club.

However, the 26-year-old could be in a spot of bother with his new teammates as some awkward old tweets have resurfaced.

What did James Maddison tweet about Spurs?

The tweets, which took place when Maddison was a teenager, read: “I hate Gareth Bale with a passion, calm down you monkey, Wilshere is 10x better than you chimpanzee,” and “Hope Luis Suarez destroys Tottenham today, don't like Spurs! Especially that monkey that everyone’s on about!”

Maddison, who was playing for Coventry City’s youth team at the time, will be hoping that Spurs fans are in forgiving moods, otherwise, his start to life at Hotspur Way could be extremely difficult.

However, Maddison may have clawed back some respect from Spurs fans as another, more recent, Twitter post has emerged from the midfielder praising Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane.

The tweet from 2021 reads: “Harry Kane… best centre forward in world football for me. People tried to talk because he didn’t score for a couple of games, but goes back to that old saying, form is temporary, but class is permanent.”

But, with Bayern Munich reportedly reaching an 'agreement in principle' with Kane and the Spurs star looking to leave the club, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be a lonely place for Maddison.

Despite this, Maddison will be looking to continue his stellar form from the 2022/23 season having recorded an impressive 19 goal contributions for Leicester City. Although, his efforts weren't enough to steer the club away from relegation to the Championship.

On the other hand, Spurs fans will be hoping new manager Ange Postecoglou can turn the tide at Spurs and win the club some long-awaited silverware.

