James Maddison had the perfect response to England international teammate Bukayo Saka copying his goal celebration during the north London derby. Arsenal welcomed Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a highly anticipated fixture that saw both sides looking to extend their unbeaten starts to the Premier League season.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an impressive start to his spell in the Spurs dug-out, but it was Mikel Arteta's side that landed the first punch when Saka cut inside from the right-wing, before unleashing a strike that was initially heading off target, before being diverted into the back of Guglielmo Vicario's net by Christian Romero inadvertently.

A resilient Tottenham side fought their way back into the game towards the end of the first-half, after being put under a lot of pressure by the home side to that point. Maddison was vital in the build-up to the equaliser as he picked up the ball out wide, before spinning past Saka and laying the ball off for Heung-Min Son to slot home.

The South Korean continued his impressive start to the season as he netted a fifth goal in the league in the second-half of the game after being set-up once again by Maddison. This goal was another equaliser, after Saka had put his side back in front from the penalty spot after Romero handled the ball in the area.

James Maddison responds to Saka stealing his celebration

After Arsenal's first goal of the day, their star winger took the opportunity to use his England colleague's dart-throwing celebration. Executing the move perfectly to the camera with a smile on his face, the 22-year-old will have felt he had got the better of the Tottenham man.

That was not necessarily the case, however, with Maddison getting the better of his compatriot for the opening Spurs goal as already mentioned. When asked for his reaction to his English teammate taking a leaf out of his book, the 26-year-old said: "Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter, a bit of trash talking if you like, on international duty and I got told he'd done the darts celebration. He must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal."

Everything appears to have been taken in a light-hearted manner, with the former Leicester City man signing off by saying: "I'll have a little word with him," while sporting a cheeky grin on his face. It will be interesting to see if the favour is returned when the sides next meet, should Maddison get himself on the scoresheet. You can watch his response to Saka's celebration below.

What next for Tottenham and Arsenal?

Arsenal will be preparing for an EFL Cup encounter with Brentford in midweek, while their north London rivals will be getting an extended rest period due to their penalty shoot-out loss to Fulham in the previous round of the competition. Postecoglou's team will need this week off, as they welcome an in-form Liverpool team to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Arteta's side will be making the trip to Bournemouth next week, as they look to get back to winning ways and extend their 100% away record for the season so far. Both sides are currently on the same points tally with 14 from a possible 18.