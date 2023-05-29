It was heartbreak for Leicester City and James Maddison, as their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

The Foxes will be joining Leeds United and Southampton in the Championship next season.

But Maddison has now been named in Football365’s team which consists of the best players to have been relegated from English football’s top-flight.

Every club that goes down has one or two stars on their books, players who might have enjoyed great individual seasons in a poor team or who were once considered one of the best players in their position.

With many poached by other teams, they never stay in the second tier for long – but they can’t ever remove the fact that among all their achievements, they still failed to beat the drop.

The best players to have ever been relegated from the Premier League

Goalkeeper – David James

Many will remember James for his time between the sticks for Liverpool and England in particular, and he is behind only Petr Cech for most clean sheets in the division.

But the goalkeeping icon was relegated with West Ham in 2003.

He signed for Manchester City after one season in the second division and continued playing in the top flight until 2010, making 572 appearances in total.

Right back – Ricardo Pereira

The 29-year-old has been riddled with injuries in recent years, but at one point he was considered one of the better right-backs in the Premier League.

Given his fitness record though, Leicester might look to move the FA Cup winner on in the summer.

Centre Back – Gareth Southgate

England’s current gaffer was relegated with Crystal Palace in 1995, moving on to Aston Villa where he made 229 appearances.

An established England international with 57 caps, and now taking charge of his country on the touchline, Southgate had to be in this team.

Centre Back – Harry Maguire

It only makes sense to partner Southgate with his favourite English defender.

Maguire went down with Hull in 2016/17, playing 29 times for the Tigers and even getting voted their Player of the Year.

He showed similar promise at Leicester, but despite moving to Manchester United for £80m and being made their club captain, it’s safe to say that transfer hasn’t gone according to plan.

Left back – Andy Robertson

Another one from that Hull side.

Robbo, like Maguire, was one of the shining lights in that relegated team, with Liverpool taking a chance on the Scotsman.

Now considered to be one of the best left-backs in the world, and with a Premier League and Champions League to his name, his career since Hull has gone slightly better than Maguire's.

Defensive midfielder – Scott Parker

The ex-Bournemouth manager spent four years in east London with West Ham, but despite a good individual campaign which saw him win the FWA Footballer of the Year award, he was unable to help the Irons beat the drop in 2010/11.

Defensive midfielder – Roy Keane

Before the seven Premier League titles and FA Cups and the Champions League too, Keane was part of a Nottingham Forest team that finished bottom of the table in 1993.

That season’s champions, Manchester United, bought the Irish midfielder for a British transfer record at the time. And the rest was history.

Attacking midfielder – Juninho

He might have won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, but before that, Juninho was relegated with Middlesbrough in 1997.

He was excellent that season though, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists, while finishing runner-up in the FWA Player of the Year awards to Gianfranco Zola.

Right wing – James Maddison

The midfielder is one of the players who looks set to move on from the King Power this season after Leicester’s relegation, with Newcastle reportedly interested.

Maddison’s 10 goals and nine assists in the league this season prove he is too good not to play at the top level.

Left wing – Paolo Di Canio

Another player from West Ham’s 2002/03 relegation team.

Di Canio scored 66 goals during his time in England's top-division, including one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history against Wimbledon, but his nine contributions in his last campaign with the Irons were not enough to help them stay in the league.

Striker - Andrew Johnson

The Crystal Palace frontman found the back of the net 21 times over the course of the 2004/05 season, finishing behind only Thierry Henry in the golden boot race.

However, his side finished a point from safety that year. Johnson would spend a season in the Championship with Palace before moving on to Everton, but he would never replicate the form he showed while in southeast London.