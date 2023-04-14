Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will be 'devastated' due to the situation at the King Power Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been one of Leicester's best players over recent years, but the Foxes are struggling in the Premier League this season.

Leicester City news - James Maddison

Maddison, who is earning £110k-a-week at Leicester, has been a shining light for his club over the course of the campaign.

The England international has provided 15 goals and assists in the league, according to FBref.

Leicester, however, who have recently appointed Dean Smith to try and steady the ship, are currently sitting in 19th place in the Premier League.

Maddison recently admitted he was 'very low' after their recent defeat to fellow relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Following the game, Maddison deactivated his Twitter account, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

It's clearly a difficult period for the former Norwich City midfielder, who will be feeling the pain alongside the rest of the Leicester fans and players.

You'd imagine, if the worst does happen to the Midlands club and they are relegated to the Championship, Maddison will be looking for a move back to the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Maddison?

Jones has suggested that Maddison will be devastated by the situation at Leicester, especially after his recent performances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think you can see how devastated he is. He's had a tough couple of weeks. He had an average game against Palace last week when he had been expected to be a difference maker and then, a game like this when they needed him, he gave away the goal that decides the game basically.

"This isn't how he wants his time at Leicester to end."

What's next for Maddison?

Realistically, Maddison won't be short of suitors if he decides to leave Leicester in the summer transfer window, whether they are relegated from the Premier League or not.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United are interested in signing Maddison.

A report from Football Insider has also claimed that Leicester are preparing to lose the midfielder in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in securing his signature.

Maddison has only made two appearances for his country, so maybe a move to a bigger club, possibly playing in Europe, is what he needs to cement a regular place in Gareth Southgate's squad.