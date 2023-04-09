Leicester City midfielder James Maddison looked devastated as he gave a post-match interview following Leicester's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday - and he went on to delete his Twitter account shortly afterwards.

The England international made a crucial error in the 40th minute of the game as his stray backpass presented the ball to Philip Billing deep inside Leicester territory.

Billing gratefully accepted the gift to score the only goal of the game and plunge the Foxes deep into relegation trouble.

It was only seven years ago that Leicester shocked the world of football by winning the Premier League, having started the season as 5000/1 underdogs.

Currently without a manager following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, the Foxes have now lost seven of their last eight games in the top-flight and the reality of their situation is starting to set in on both fans and players alike.

With the East Midlands club slumped in 19th place after Saturday's defeat, Maddison looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders as he faced the Sky Sports cameras following the match.

You can check out the interview for yourself below.

Video: James Maddison looked devastated in his post-match interview after Bournemouth defeat

"Yeah, yeah, really tough one to take," he admitted, while hardly glancing up from the floor.

"Very low at the minute, as you can imagine. We knew it was a big game, we didn't try to dress it up as anything else. It was a massive game, and one we really wanted to win, and we worked really hard this week to try and win."

The bitter disappointment of the defeat was evident in the 26-year-old's voice as he reflected upon the 'sloppy' error that had cost his side the game.

"I made a sloppy mistake, with a sloppy pass, in the first half, and it cost us, so yeah, very low at the minute."

Quizzed on how he expected his side to react to such a potentially damaging defeat against fellow relegation strugglers, Maddison said: "Be sad today and tomorrow then get going again Monday."

Maddison deletes his Twitter account after Bournemouth defeat

Clearly not in the state of mind to be dealing with a torrent of abuse from trolls on social media, Maddison deactivated his Twitter account soon after the interview was conducted.

Can Leicester City avoid relegation from the Premier League?

Leicester are in wretched form at present, but still only find themselves two points away from safety.

Per renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, the club are believed to be very close to appointing former Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch as their new boss.

The American departed Elland Road in February after a string of poor results left the Yorkshire side in a relegation battle of their own.

However, the 49-year-old was able to rescue Leeds from a similar situation this time last season, eventually hauling the Whites to safety on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Assuming he is given the role, Leicester fans will be hoping Marsch can mastermind another relegation escape. Leicester have just eight matches left to save their Premier League status.