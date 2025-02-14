England are one of the best footballing nations in the world right now, with the Three Lions possessing several players who can claim to be in the world-class bracket. James Maddison fully agrees as the Tottenham ace thinks one of his international colleagues can go as far as winning the Ballon d'Or.

No Englishman has got their hands on the biggest individual award on the planet since Michael Owen collected the accolade in 2001. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard came close to breaking that duck but ultimately fell short due to the unfathomable quality of world football during their peak years.

Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan are the only players born in England to have lifted the prestigious award before Owen in the early 2000s. This proves just how difficult it has been to get recognition on the biggest stage. However, the ageing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have left an opportunity for today's stars to capitalise and take the spot as football's best talent.

Every British Ballon d'Or Winner Player Nation Notable Clubs Ballon d'Or Win Stanley Matthews England Stoke City, Blackpool, Toronto City (loan) 1956 Denis Law Scotland Huddersfield Town, Manchester City, Torino, Manchester United 1964 Sir Bobby Charlton England Manchester United, Preston 1966 George Best Northern Ireland Manchester United, Fulham, Hibernian 1968 Kevin Keegan England Liverpool, Hamburger SV, Southampton, Newcastle 1978 & 1979 Michael Owen England Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United, Stoke City 2001

James Maddison on England's Ballon d'Or Prospects

He was quick to point out one player who could win the award

When asked whether he believes any of his England teammates could one day lift the Ballon d'Or, Maddison barely hesitated for a second. The 28-year-old responded:

"Mr Bellingham. Jude. Yeah, I think he's got what it takes to have one of those golden balls at home."

With Bayern Munich's clinical talisman Harry Kane and Arsenal's 'star boy' Bukayo Saka among the other contenders to be known as the country's best player, it's hardly a surprise that Maddison named Bellingham. Ever since moving to Real Madrid in 2023, the Birmingham-born midfielder has gone from strength to strength.

He's had to adapt his game after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning Bellingham hasn't been scoring as many goals as he was last season. After a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, the 21-year-old has started to prove his quality once more.

Maddison is Jude Bellingham's 'Biggest Fan'

He classes the Real Madrid hero as a 'throwback'

Maddison has always been supportive of his compatriot, and even claimed to be Bellingham's 'biggest fan'. In a 2024 interview with Ben Foster, the Spurs ace waxed lyrical about the former Borussia Dortmund man:

"I think I'm his biggest fan. I love the way he plays the game and he just loves footy. We get on so well, we're really good friends. "The thing I love about him most is, in this day and age, players coming through are trying to be cool and care more about how they look and how they're perceived on social media than actually just loving football. He's a throwback like that, but with the youthfulness he has."

Bellingham has already gone close to lifting the individual award, as he finished on the podium for 2024, only behind Rodri and Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. If Los Blancos go on to defy the odds and lift yet another Champions League crown while defending La Liga, he could well be among the favourites to be the next Ballon d'Or winner.