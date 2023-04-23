Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has offered his thoughts on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, following the right-back’s impressive display against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

The 25-year-old was outstanding on the day, putting on a seriously good defensive display against Kaoru Mitoma, one of the players of the season.

Wan-Bissaka has not always had a clear future at United under Erik ten Hag, with reports in January suggesting that the Dutchman was prepared to let the defender leave the club.

But since then, he has worked his way back into the United first team, featuring in 22 matches since the start of 2023.

He has gone from outcast to necessary, with Ten Hag recently admitting that "it’s really close" between the Englishman and fellow defender Diogo Dalot for the starting right-back position.

Wan-Bissaka’s excellent defensive display

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive qualities make him a valuable asset to have, and a report recently revealed that he was the best one vs one defender in the Premier League.

The right-back has won a staggering 93.8% of his ground duels over the season.

And he needed all of his defensive nous up against Mitoma on Sunday afternoon.

The Brighton attacker has had a break-out season with the Seagulls, registering 10 goals and six assists in all competitions while looking dangerous with the ball at his feet.

He has caused havoc for every defence he has faced – but he struggled against Wan-Bissaka.

A highlights package created after the semi-final demonstrated just how switched on the United man had been, with superb blocking, positioning, and tackling all showcased in the footage.

Maddison pays tribute to Wan-Bissaka

This is not new for football fans, who have always been aware of Wan-Bissaka’s defensive ability.

But his recent performances have reminded people just how good he can be.

One man who showered the defender with praise was Leicester ace Maddison, who shared his views about the right-back on Twitter which then went viral.

He wrote: “AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

High praise indeed from the Foxes man, and completely deserved based on Sunday's performance.

What next for United and Wan-Bissaka?

Solly March’s miss in the penalty shootout was enough to send United through to another FA Cup final.

The Red Devils are set to face Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

But before then, Ten Hag’s side will be looking to secure their place in the top four and next season’s Champions League.

They are next in action on Thursday 27 April, travelling back to the capital for a match against Tottenham Hotspur who sit six points behind them in the table.