James Maddison responded to Roy Keane's criticism in perfect fashion after scoring the only goal as Tottenham beat Manchester United on Sunday evening. The Englishman's rebounded tap-in in the 13th minute provided the difference as Ange Postecoglu's side leap-frogged the Red Devils and climbed into 12th in the Premier League.

Keane earlier this week laughed off talk that Maddison's return from injury would help Spurs climb up the table, telling The Overlap podcast: "We saw Maddison at Tamworth. He was taken off. Tamworth are non-league.

"If you are a Spurs player in the dressing room, and Maddison's back in the squad, you wouldn't be looking at him going 'Oh Jesus, he's back today, we're going to be fine!' He got relegated at Leicester, he's about to get relegated at Spurs."

Following Tottenham's victory, which has pushed Man United down to 15th place in the process, much discussion has emerged around Maddison's celebration. He has now responded to the criticism from the outspoken pundit with a post.

Maddison Hits Back At Keane With Social Media Post

The England international hasn't let the Irishman's words go unpunished

Asked about his celebration after the game, and if it was directed at anyone in particular, Maddison told Sky Sports, as per the Standard: "Just a little bit of outside noise in there this week.

"Listen, people have their opinions, but I wanted to do my talking on the pitch today so I hope there's a certain few that enjoyed me being the match-winner today."

But after doing his talking on the pitch, Maddison couldn't resist posting to social media later on with a sharper response to Keane's criticism. See the post below:

During his post-match interview, Maddison added: "No one's more critical of myself than me. You know? The gaffer always talks about blocking out the outside noise, but sometimes it's difficult. It's constantly in your face and stuff."

Then asked if he can use criticism as motivation, Maddison continued: "The gaffer prefers when we're just in our own little bubble and listening to him. Sometimes it's difficult because it's constantly in your face these days with social media and WhatsApp, people sending stuff.

"You do see it, and it is there. It's fed through to your phone straight away, pretty much, especially when it's a big, high-profile name. But listen, it's about responding in the right way, and I did that today."

Tottenham have a week off before they face relegation candidates Ipswich Town next weekend. They then face a visit from the champions Manchester City, but with the Lilywhites now sitting 12th in the Premier League, they will be feeling a lot safer.