Newcastle United will hold more conversations with Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Eddie Howe will need to bring in some top-quality players in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news - James Maddison

Maddison has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester this summer.

The Midlands club were relegated from the Premier League last season, and a player of Maddison's calibre will undoubtedly be desperate to return to England's top flight ahead of the next campaign.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle are leading the race to secure the signature of Maddison, with Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the England international.

Maddison, who has been described as 'world-class' by Dean Saunders, reportedly wants to make the move to St James' Park, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Howe has managed to get the best out of previously struggling players such as Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron, so it's scary to think how big of an impact Maddison could make in this Newcastle side.

Although Tottenham are also in the race, the north London club failed to qualify for any European competitions, so Newcastle could hold the advantage in this battle to sign the former Norwich City midfielder.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maddison?

Romano has suggested that Newcastle will hold conversations this week regarding Maddison.

The Italian journalist has confirmed that the Magpies want to sign the 26-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think this week there will be more conversations for both Tottenham and Newcastle. Of course, Newcastle won't want to enter a saga, two months going for the same player.

"This is something that makes no sense to them. So, they want Maddison, but the timing will be important on this one."

Would Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle?

It's hard to imagine Maddison not having a positive impact at St James' Park.

Maddison has scored 79 goals and provided 67 assists in 316 games throughout his career, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite Leicester being relegated last season, Maddison stood out in a struggling side.

The Coventry-born attacking midfielder averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.33 in the Premier League last term, whilst also managing 2.3 key passes, 1.5 successful dribbles, and 1.7 tackles per game.

Maddison could add that creative spark that Newcastle need from midfield.