After Tottenham Hotspur capitulated in their game against Brighton over the weekend, James Maddison told the press his team didn't know how to deal with the turning tide of momentum in the match, but Nigel Reo-Coker insists that is where a leader should stand up and get the players back on track.

Coming off the back of five straight wins, Spurs travelled to the Amex Stadium with Ange Postecoglou's men in high spirits, and by half-time, it appeared they had complete control of the game. Goals from Brennan Johnson — his sixth in six matches — and a James Maddison strike had the Lilywhites two goals to the good, but Brighton turned the game on its head in the second half, scoring three goals within 20 minutes of the restart.

How Spurs were able to lose from such a strong position is a question many have been asking in the wake of the final whistle, and for Reo-Coker, the blame lies at the feet of the more experienced players in the team who didn't rally the troops and help to counter Brighton's offensive in the second half.

Spurs Should Have Reacted to Momentum Shift

James Maddison admitted team couldn't cope with Brighton

In his post-match comments to the press, Maddison admitted Spurs lost control of the game after Brighton's first goal went in, and that he and his teammates didn't quite know how to react in order to stem the flow of pressure from the Seagulls.

Speaking on the BBC's Premier League Review podcast, Reo-Coker revealed he was baffled by Maddison's admission, and questioned whether there are not any leaders in the Spurs side at all who could have helped the team regain control.

On the importance of momentum, and how to fight against that kind of shift in a game, Reo-Coker said:

"Oh, you're aware of it. You're very aware of it as a player. And the thing is, for me, I'm actually surprised that James Madison said it of all people, because where's the leadership in your Tottenham side? Who's the one shouting at people and getting you together as a team to say, 'Right, we need to start the second half'? "Because I'm watching that game, and I said, 'Wow, what a whirlwind of a first half. Can't wait for the second half.' And I knew exactly what was coming. I knew Brighton were going to come out of the traps early. How did the players not realise that? They're the ones on the pitch to know that Brighton are going to come out at them and start swinging blows."

A Game of Two Halves

Defensive errors cost Spurs dearly

Tottenham's defeat can be largely attributed to the complacency and lack of concentration shown by the entire defence. Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven were making errors and looked uncharacteristically sluggish and sloppy, while Cristian Romero was seemingly totally unaware of any of the threats around him.

Destiny Udogie 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 693 Pass success % 91.8 Aerial duels won per 90 0.6 Tackles won per 90 3.6 Interceptions 3

It is not like Spurs are exactly the most secure defensive team in the league, but they are never usually that easily penetrated. The issues stretched through the entire team in that second half though, with Dominic Solanke, for example, only having five touches of the ball, four of which came from the kick-offs he had to take.

All statistics via WhoScored - as of 07/10/2024