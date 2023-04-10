Tottenham Hotspur may find it difficult to sign James Maddison due to uncertainty at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season, but he's one of few at Leicester City who are performing well.

Tottenham Hotspur news - James Maddison

Football Insider recently reported that Tottenham have leapfrogged Newcastle United in their pursuit of Maddison.

The report claims that Liverpool are also interested, but Spurs are prepared to go all out for the creative midfielder.

Leicester are currently sat in 19th place in the Premier League and stand a good chance of being relegated to the Championship this campaign.

You'd imagine, considering his talent, that Maddison will push to leave in the summer transfer window, especially if they end the season in the relegation zone.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Leicester to struggle to keep hold of Maddison in the summer and his price tag could drop if they aren't playing in England's top flight next term.

With Spurs recently sacking Antonio Conte and without a permanent manager at the moment, the uncertainty could make it difficult for them to secure the signature of Maddison.

What has Jones said about Maddison?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't understand why Spurs are favourites to sign Maddison.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I find it strange. I think it's jumping the gun a little bit to say Spurs are the favourites to sign Maddison. They don't currently have a manager, they don't currently have an identity, they don't have any promise of Champions League football.

"In the background, Newcastle are still interested and from what we can see right now, they have a better foundation for the project they're building and the ambitions that they have in the coming years."

How has Maddison performed this season?

Maddison has provided 15 goals and assists for Leicester in the Premier League, the most in the squad, according to FBref.

The former Norwich City midfielder has averaged 2.3 key passes, 4.9 total duels won, and 1.5 tackles per game this campaign, and also has a Sofascore rating of 7.35.

Realistically, Maddison is performing extremely well and is unfortunate to be playing in a relegation battle at the moment.

Maddison would be an excellent addition to many clubs in the Premier League, and it wouldn't be a suprise if a bidding war commenced in the summer.