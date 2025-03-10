Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison was once again brought on from the bench at the weekend, and former striker Gary Lineker has suggested that he thinks something may have happened behind the scenes, speaking on the Rest is Football.

Spurs rescued a 2-2 draw on Sunday after going two goals behind, with Ange Postecoglou opting to bench Maddison, alongside other senior stars including Heung-min Son, Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall. Son came off the bench to score a late penalty after Pape Sarr had found the first goal for the north London club.

It was a disappointing performance from Postecoglou's side, but they showed great character to turn things around towards the end. Spurs are still struggling in the Premier League with their domestic season all but over. Everything now dress on their Europa League campaign.

Lineker Hints at Maddison Fallout

He was on the bench for Tottenham v Bournemouth

Speaking on the Rest is Football, Lineker has speculated that something may have happened with Maddison behind the scenes, hinting at a possible fallout with manager Postecoglou.

"Maddison late coming off the bench again, and when he comes on, he always looks the part, and plays some really good football. I'm a bit of a loss as what's happened there. I wonder whether there's been a bit of a fall-out."

Maddison, who joined the club for a fee of £40m, is one of the more senior players at the club after an influx of young talents arrived through the door. The English midfielder hasn't started as many games as he might have hoped this season, which is interesting considering the injuries throughout Postecoglou's squad.

The 28-year-old has started 17 Premier League games this season, coming off the bench nine times. With 14 goals contributions in that time, with only Son managing more, there's no doubt he's a player Postecoglou should be looking to build his team around.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox