Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison is ‘going to take some convincing’ to stay at the club in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his £110,000-per-week contract at the King Power Stadium and has been linked with several top clubs as a result.

Leicester City news – James Maddison

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Maddison’s signature as he wants to be a ‘key’ player for whichever club he turns out for next season.

That’s because the one-cap England international is believed to be eager to work his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the European Championships in the summer of 2024.

However, Tottenham are far from the only side monitoring Maddison’s progress with Newcastle United and Manchester City also named among his potential suitors.

The same report states that Leicester are expected to demand between £60 million and £70 million for the creative talent if he refuses to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Maddison is unlikely to be short of offers following the conclusion of the current campaign, therefore, and Leicester’s chances of retaining his services appear to be diminishing.

What has Jones said about Maddison?

When asked for an update on Maddison’s situation, Jones disclosed that it is ‘starting to look inevitable’ that he will seek pastures new next term.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “It's starting to look inevitable that Maddison leaves, he is going to take some convincing to stay, certainly.

“It depends really now on which clubs come forward with an offer and what the offers are going to be in terms of who can get him.

“Obviously, Newcastle have been really keen, Tottenham have been keeping an eye on it too, and who knows who else might now come into the mix at the end of the season; we'll have to see.”

How has Maddison been playing?

Despite suffering with a few niggling injuries, Maddison has been one of Leicester’s few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The creative talent has struck nine goals in his 21 appearances throughout 2022/23, setting up five further strikes for his teammates.

Maddison, who arrived from Norwich City in a £20 million deal back in 2018, has established himself as one of the Premier League's top attacking talents in recent years.

A move away from Leicester is seemingly more likely to happen than not, which will come as a significant blow to Brendan Rodgers’ charges.