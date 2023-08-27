James Maddison's brilliant start to his Tottenham Hotspur career continued on Saturday afternoon as he was influential in their victory over Bournemouth. The Englishman, signed for £40m from Leicester City this summer, recorded two assists on his debut against Brentford and followed that up with a superb display against Manchester United.

There were doubts surrounding his fitness for Spurs' match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. He was spotted in a protective boot following their victory against United a weekend prior and it was unknown whether he would recover in time.

However, much to the relief of Spurs fans, he was fully fit to start and boy did he impress. The Englishman put in another top display as Spurs cruised to a 2-0 triumph. He netted the opener in the 17th minute and was largely unplayable before making way for Oliver Skipp with 18 minutes remaining.

James Maddison's reaction to abusive chant from Bournemouth fans

Maddison comes across as one of the most likeable footballers in the Premier League and he showed why in an amusing exchange with Bournemouth fans during the game.

The 26-year-old has been a top class player for a while but, despite his talent, has missed out on Gareth Southgate's England squad numerous times in the past. Referencing those snubs, Bournemouth fans decided to jokingly chant at Maddison as he went over to take a corner: "Southgate's right, you're f****** s****".

Maddison heard the chants coming from the terraces and decided to give some back. With the ball already on the line and ready for the corner to be taken, Maddison moved the ball from its position and feigned to take the corner, much to the annoyance of the Bournemouth supporters.

The annoyance did not last long though as Maddison looked up at the Bournemouth fans with a smile on his face, with some of them laughing in response. One Bournemouth fan could even be heard saying: "He's a good lad".

Maddison posted the clip on his TikTok page with the caption 'Too easy' alongside a fishing emoji. While Twitter user @HLTCO shared the moment and the video is going viral, picking up over 800 retweets and more than 700k views at the time of writing. View it below...

Not only is Maddison a top class footballer, he's also a big personality who likes to have fun and enjoy himself on the pitch. It's those reasons why he is so popular, even among rival fans.

What did James Maddison and Ange Postecoglou say after Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham?

Speaking after the match, Maddison was full of praise for Ange Postecoglou and how he has got Tottenham playing so soon into his reign.

"I'm at my best when I have responsibility on my shoulders - that's when I thrive," Maddison told BBC Match of the Day. "I'm a player who loves to be on the ball and that fits with how the manager wants his players to play. We've got the bit between our teeth - long may that continue. Hopefully we can still implement the final steps the gaffer wants to see, which is attacking football."

While Postecoglou was complimentary of Maddison's performance, saying: "He's the kind of guy that when the ball gets to his feet, things happen. He also works hard for the team. He embraces that side of it. I thought it was a really good performance from him."

Tottenham and next in action on Tuesday when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup, before returning to Premier League action against Burnley on Saturday 2 September.