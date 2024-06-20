Highlights James McClean has labelled Declan Rice as 'very overrated' by the English media.

McClean feels Rice is not world-class or comparable to top midfielders, despite being a good player.

Rice's controversial switch from Ireland to England still sparks controversy.

Former Republic of Ireland star James McClean believes that Declan Rice is "not world-class" and his abilities have been 'overrated' by the English media. The Irishman played alongside the £105m Arsenal midfielder in three of his 104 appearances for the national team before Rice controversially switched allegiances to the Three Lions in 2019.

Since then, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength in his strives for success for club and country. Under Gareth Southgate, Rice has become a mainstay in England's midfield setup, and is set to earn his 53rd cap when they face Denmark on Thursday night.

But while Arsenal and England fans constantly sing the praises of their defensive midfielder, McClean, who was making his first appearance on RTE this week to talk about all things EURO 2024, made a frank assessment that contrasted that of the general opinion of Rice.

What James McClean Said

The Irishman why he thinks Rice is not world class

McClean, who was joined by Lisa Fallon and Kevin Doyle as they looked ahead to Wednesday Germany-Hungary clash at the European Championships, referred to German attacker Jamal Musiala as a player who "justifies the hype", but then added: "I feel Declan Rice is very overrated." He continued:

"Don't get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he’s not world-class. To me, world-class is someone who gets in every side in the world. I don’t think he does that. "I don't think he gets in the Man City side ahead of Rodri. I know Toni Kross is now retiring, but to me Toni Kroos is world class. He dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don't think Declan Rice does that. He's not someone who is going get on the half turn and play passes forward. He is very good at what he does."

When it was put to McClean by presenter Joanne Cantwell that Rice is a "different type of player" to Rodri and Kroos, the now Wrexham man was still holding Rice to the standards set by the aforementioned, seemingly refusing to let go of the English media's perspective.

"They play the same role, so why can't they do the same things?" he replied. "If you're going to give me this much hype and reputation, then surely he should be able to do what they do? That's get the ball on the half turn, play passes forward, and dictate the play. I don't think he does that."

Declan Rice's Irish Background

Kevin Doyle compared him to an Irish legend

The London-born star, who has Irish family heritage, had previously represented Ireland at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level before making his senior debut under then-manager Martin O'Neill in March 2018.

Despite playing three international friendlies for the side, in 2019, the then 20-year-old midfielder said he had telephoned both Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and England boss Gareth Southgate to inform them of his decision to leave Ireland duties and would submit a formal request to FIFA to transfer his international registration.

Of course, Rice's name still infuriates some Irish supporters, and this was a common theme in RTE's controversial assessment, with Kevin Doyle doubling down on McClean's opinions by comparing the England international to Irish icon Roy Keane. He said: