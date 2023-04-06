Liverpool believe James Milner is in his last season at Anfield, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 37-year-old's existing deal at Anfield is coming to and end and Jacobs doesn't expect the reds to offer an extension.

Liverpool news - James Milner

Milner, who is earning £120k-a-week at Liverpool, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

At 37 years old, the former Manchester City midfielder has been one of the greatest servants to the Premier League, and his versatility and willingness to play in any role makes him a reliable player for any manager who has worked with him.

According to Transfermarkt, Milner has played in almost every single position during his career, including in a centre-forward role at times.

Milner is one of three central midfielders to be out of contract at Liverpool this summer, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, so they could be a complete reshuffle in this position for Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

As reliable as Milner has been at Anfield, it could be time for the two parties to go their separate ways, with Liverpool struggling this campaign.

What has Jacobs said about Milner?

Jacobs has suggested that from Liverpool's perspective, Milner is in his last season at the club, but he would be keen on staying another year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From Milner's point of view, he'd like to extend at Liverpool, but from Liverpool's perspective, they've always been under the impression that this is his last season at Anfield.

"It's not because they don't value him as a squad player and a dressing room influence, it's just ultimately time for the player and club to part way and that's been the Liverpool perspective.

"Now, if they see anything in the last few games in terms of leadership and impact in their push for Champions League football to change that, then you can always potentially get a twist. But, in essence, nothing has change with Milner. He would love another year."

How has Milner performed this season?

Despite featuring in 21 Premier League games, Milner has only started six times this campaign, as per FBref.

Being able to bring on a player with his experience and versality in any game state is a valuable option to have, but there's no doubt his performance level has declined.

Last term, Milner averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04, whereas this season, he's averaged 6.74.