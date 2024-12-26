Summary James Milner's XI includes players like Steven Gerrard, Lionel Messi, and Andres Iniesta.

He selected Joe Hart, Dani Alves, Vincent Kompany, and Ashley Cole for his backline.

Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero also made it.

During his 22-year ongoing professional career, James Milner has played with some of the best players in Premier League history. The reliable English midfielder has played for the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa, lifting three league titles and the Champions League in 2019 under German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Back in 2017, when he was playing for Liverpool, Milner appeared in a YouTube video for the club's official account. He discussed who would make his ultimate footballing XI, with some notable names in his lineup. There were some stellar names included, but there were also some surprising inclusions and exclusions.

James Milner's Ultimate Football XI Position Player GK Joe Hart DEF Dani Alves DEF Jonathan Woodgate DEF Vincent Kompany DEF Ashley Cole MID Steven Gerrard MID David Silva MID Andres Iniesta ATT Lionel Messi ATT Alan Shearer ATT Sergio Aguero

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Joe Hart, Dani Alves, Jonathan Woodgate, Vincent Kompany, Ashley Cole

Close

Milner named a back five with Joe Hart as the goalkeeper in his lineup. The English shot-stopper spent 12 years at City from 2006 to 2018, winning the club's first league title in 44 years in 2012, beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the season. Hart most recently played for Celtic, where he won the league in three consecutive campaigns before hanging up his gloves.

Milner preferred Dani Alves as his right-back choice. The Brazilian defender is one of the most decorated players in football history, winning 43 trophies, including three Champions League titles with Barcelona, the last of which came in 2015.

The 38-year-old opted for Jonathan Woodgate and Vincent Kompany in the middle. The former was a surprising choice, but people forget that the English centre-back played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and, most notably, Real Madrid. Kompany remains one of the best defenders in Premier League history, captaining City to four league titles during his time at the club.

Finally, at left-back is Ashley Cole, who Milner believes was one of the best defenders in the last couple of decades. He won three Premier League titles for Arsenal and Chelsea before winning the Champions League for the latter in 2012.

Midfielders

Steven Gerrard, David Silva, Andres Iniesta