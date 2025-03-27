James Pearce says he is ‘baffled’ by suggestions that Trent Alexander-Arnold should not play for Liverpool again this season after agreeing to join Real Madrid.

The England international is now edging closer to ending one of the biggest transfer sagas of recent years, as he is set to join the reigning Champions League winners on a free transfer after the season ends.

While fans may understandably be frustrated by Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave, Pearce believes the 26-year-old should keep his place in Arne Slot’s squad for the rest of the Premier League season.

Alexander-Arnold is currently out with a long-term ankle injury but is expected to return before the end of the campaign.

Pearce Rubbishes Alexander-Arnold Claim

'I find it genuinely baffling'

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, says it’s a ‘no-brainer’ that Alexander-Arnold should feature again for Liverpool once he returns from injury:

“The other thing that I find genuinely baffling is this idea that, right, if he's made his mind up, that's it, he doesn't play for the club again. “And, of course, it's not relevant for a few weeks at least anyway, because of his ankle injury, but he hopes to be back playing by the end of April. “And I think that's a no-brainer. If he's fit, then, of course, he has to play for Liverpool again. I don't understand why you'd cut your nose off to spite your face on that.”

Real Madrid want to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on June 18, despite his Liverpool contract expiring only at the end of the month.

FIFA is reportedly planning to open a special transfer window between June 1-10 to allow participating clubs to sign players, which could promt Los Blancos to negotiate with Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold’s early release.

The England international has been a regular under Arne Slot this season, making 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

He suffered an ankle injury in their Champions League last-16 second-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain and missed the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 6 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 2,145

