Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has received praise for his outstanding performances once again in a red shirt, having excelled at centre-half in their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night - with The Athletic reporter James Pearce massively praising the colossus defender for helping his side over the line with a 'nine out of ten' rating in Germany.

Yet another win for Arne Slot has made it 11 wins from 12 games for the new Dutch manager, who has seamlessly slipped into the big shoes that Jurgen Klopp left him to fill - and barring a surprise loss to Nottingham Forest, it would have been the perfect start for the ex-Feyenoord boss, who barely signed any big stars in the summer and continues to rely on Klopp's old guard. Van Dijk is one of those, having excelled year-upon-year for Liverpool under the German - and Pearce has praised him highly, describing him as 'excelling' on the big stage.

Pearce: Van Dijk "Commanding" in Liverpool's Leipzig Win

The centre-back was imperious in their victory in Germany

Writing in The Athletic, Pearce waxed lyrical over Van Dijk, with the former Southampton star having marshalled the defence alongside former Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate as Darwin Nunez's goal sank Marco Rose's men.

Virgil Van Dijk's Liverpool statistics - stats by competition, 2018-2024 Competition Output Goals Premier League 205 18 Champions League 47 3 League Cup 9 1 FA Cup 11 2 Europa League 5 0

And with that in mind, he gave the Dutchman a 'nine out of ten' for keeping yet another clean sheet this season. Pearce wrote:

"Having such a settled and commanding centre-back combination helps. Virgil van Dijk, who completed 70 of his 74 passes (95 per cent) and won possession on six occasions, has embraced being given the added responsibility of launching attacks with line-breaking distribution rather than relying on a deep-lying midfielder to carry out that role. "Liverpool’s captain continues to excel — another nine out of 10 display — as talks over a new contract continue. He reacted like a proud father when he raced to embrace Ryan Gravenberch after his fellow Dutchman had got back to make a vital interception."

Despite their loss to Forest, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League, and alongside Aston Villa, are one of just two clubs to have won all three of their games in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk has played 281 games for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals from defence.

It doesn't come much better than that, and if Slot can continue that form throughout the season, it could be a campaign to remember on Merseyside.

