Eyebrows were raised when 20th-placed Southampton nudged into a 2-1 lead over league-leaders, Liverpool, in the 56th minute. However, Mohamed Salah proved the difference once again, scoring twice to help Liverpool overturn the deficit and secure a vital victory at St Mary's Stadium. The Egyptian’s brilliance was on full display, but James Pearce highlighted that Ryan Gravenberch also played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s comeback, emphasizing the midfielder’s growing influence in the side.

The win keeps Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table, maintaining the lofty gap in points over title rivals, as they continue a strong campaign under Arne Slot so far. The Dutch tactician's tenure has seen a resurgence in several players, with Gravenberch among those flourishing. Indeed, Salah remains the Reds’ talisman, but the performances of the Dutchman, among others, have bolstered Liverpool’s ambitious push for silverware this season.

Pearce: Gravenberch 'Deserves Massive Praise'

The 22-year-old continues to star in midfield

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), James Pearce heaped praise on both Salah and Gravenberch following the win against the Saints. He said:

Of course, Salah stole the show with his emphatic brace, but it was nothing short of an excellent performance from Gravenberch regardless, who has managed to continue his excellent form this season. Quickly becoming one of Liverpool’s most improved players, the former Bayern Munich man thrived in his new role in the midfield engine room and has subsequently become one of his team's most crucial players.

Ryan Gravenberch's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 12 Assists 2 Tackles per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.9 Pass completion 89.1% WhoScored Rating 7.15

That said, many Liverpool fans shared a similar sentiment to Pearce, but expressed concerns over a potential over-reliance on his services, with one supporter writing: "Haven't seen him have a bad game all season. So consistent. He needs a rest though before he picks up an injury."

Especially given the quality of his contributions, it may be difficult to replicate Gravenberch's contributions with another Liverpool player, hence why a new signing may be on the cards with the January transfer window right around the corner. As such, there have been links to a plethora of names, including those with Martin Zubimendi persisting since last summer, as well as rumors of a move for Real Madrid star, Aurelian Tchouameni. However, as it stands, the Reds' transfer plans have largely been kept under wraps for the time being.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024