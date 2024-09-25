Liverpool journalist James Pearce has stated that Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield could continue in the future despite the right-back giving hints surrounding his future - with the defender being a key star at his homegrown club and wanting to win trophies later in his career.

Alexander-Arnold has 19 goals and 83 assists for Liverpool in his 316 games for the club, including a superb 59 assists from defence in the Premier League alone - and having started to become a bigger part of Lee Carsley's England squad by featuring for the full 90 in both of the interim bosses games, he is continuing to state his case as one of the world's best right-backs. But Pearce states that his future isn't as far-fetched as interpreted by stating that he could leave at the end of the season - with a full season to go just yet.

Pearce: "A Lot to Pick" From Trent Discourse

The right-back's future remains at Liverpool for the time being

Speaking on The Athletic's Walk On podcast, Pearce stated that Alexander-Arnold's words could be misinterpreted - instead claiming that the defender meant he wanted to stay at Anfield for this season at the very least before potentially venturing into the future. He said:

"I asked him if he wanted to stay beyond this season, and he said 'I want to be a Liverpool player this season is what I will say'. "Now, I think context around that is important, because what he actually meant was, 'I want to be a Liverpool player for the rest of this season, minimum'. "Of course, at the minute he can't commit to longer than that because that's all the time that is left on his contract. So I think there is a lot to pick the bones out of. "He also said that when it comes to making that big decision over his future, that it's the pursuit of trophies that will be the overriding factor because he talked about how that's what drives him, winning the biggest prizes, and he wants to achieve as much as he can in his career."

Alexander-Arnold Should Be Liverpool's Priority

Other stars are expiring but his value is by far the highest

It isn't just Alexander-Arnold that Liverpool have to make a huge decision on in the coming months regarding an expiring contract, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also set to leave the club in the summer as things stand - but the homegrown star is likely to be the most invaluable of the trio when it comes to renewals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =11th Assists 4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Man of the Match awards 3 =2nd Long Balls Per Game 5.3 1st Match rating 7.12 =4th

Salah and Van Dijk have been two of Liverpool's biggest stalwarts in recent years. The Egyptian continues to stay in great shape and produce the same goalscoring prowess that he has since his move in 2017, whilst Van Dijk remains imperious in the heart of Liverpool's defence. with his domineering presence deterring any side from regularly tucking away big chances against the Reds.

But Van Dijk and Salah will be 34 and 33 by the time the season starts, and though they remain at the peak of their powers for now, it is only natural that they will decline at some stage in the not-so-distant future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Arnold has 31 England caps, scoring 3 goals.

Alexander-Arnold, by comparison, will only be 26 at the start of next season and has his full career ahead of him, for at least another decade - and if Liverpool are to renew any one contract, it would be best to opt for their homegrown star due to his longevity and rare skill set.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-09-24.