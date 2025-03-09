Despite speculation over his future at the club, Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott is expected to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has revealed.

The Englishman was a prominent member of the first-team squad last season, making 53 appearances in all competitions, though he has managed just a third of that number this term. New boss Arne Slot has favoured other midfielders over Elliott, which has thrown his future under the spotlight.

However, an emphatic match-winning goal in the high-stakes Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain has proven that Elliott still has a role to offer in an already-talented Liverpool squad.

Pearce: Liverpool Hold 'No Intention of Selling' Elliott

The player is eager to stay and compete for minutes